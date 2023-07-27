Manage Subscription
Senior center events planned

by From Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

NOEL -- Bingo night will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel.

Dinner will be served. The meal will be $4 per plate, and the menu will be chicken spaghetti, salad and bread. Coffee, tea and water will be available at no cost. All proceeds benefit the Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry.

The entry fee is a non-perishable food item per card. Players can play with the same card all night.

Donation suggestions include canned vegetables and beans, pastas such as spaghetti, macaroni, egg noodles, pasta sauces, crackers, whole grain/lower sugar cereals, boxed granola and cereal bars, apple sauce, pudding cups, canned tuna, canned chicken in water, canned soups.

There will be fun and prizes.

Music night will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. There will be a potluck dinner.

An indoor rummage sale will be held Aug. 25 to 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. All proceeds benefit the Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry.

