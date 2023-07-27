RELIGION: What is the soul?

We wished happy birthdays to Raye Deen Boyle, Kenneth White and Lou Durbin as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for several.

We were so blessed with a great vacation Bible school Saturday. We had several wonderful children who attended and great workers who helped with the program, the food, crafts, games, and music about Jonah and the Whale and "Obeying God's Word." May God bless both the children and the workers. It was a great day.

Mill Creek Baptist Church will celebrate 114 years of service with the annual homecoming on the third Sunday in August. There will be special music from the Butler Creek Boys during the worship service, with lunch following.

The adult Sunday school lesson, "Redeems," was a study of Jeremiah 31. The key doctrine was about salvation. "Regeneration, or the new birth, is a work of God's grace whereby believers become new creatures in Christ Jesus. God gives His people hope, and a new heart to those who turn to Him in repentance." Terry Lett taught children's Sunday school.

Linda Abercrombie shared a story written by David Abercrombie, "Remember When," a great comparison between churches now and back in the old days, particularly when he attended Mill Creek.

Mitchell Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory, and Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregational hymns.

Brother Roger Gill began Sunday's message, "The Soul of Man," by reading Matthew 16:24-28. Verses 1-14 talk about what Jesus does to deal with the false teachings going on.

Brother Roger asked, "What is the soul? It is that which God creates that connects our physical, our mind and our will back to Him and His intent to other people in life. Life is the keyword. Today, we use the word 'soul.' The soul never dies."

Brother Roger talked about the parable of the rich man and Lazarus and the great divide between them.

"Because of the rich man's actions, he was separated from God. Jesus Christ says there is an eternal separation from God called hell. Romans 6:23 says, 'For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.' We are created and designed to go to heaven so God can fellowship with us. Man became a living soul created by God. Our soul is the most important thing about us. It never dies."

As he talked about unhealthy souls, Brother Roger referred to verses 24-25, where Jesus tells us, "If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it."

Brother Roger told us that a lost soul from God will face eternal separation.

"We must have daily encounters with Christ, not just on Sunday. We must be concerned with God's concerns and not just our own. This is a challenge for us. Our world collapses when we seek the outside world. Only Jesus can help us, not the world. It's not what you do in life but what you become. Our soul is the most important thing about us. No one will remember your possessions but will remember what kind of person you were."

Brother Roger referred to verse 26, where Jesus tells us, "For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?" Brother Roger said, "We live in a world where 'self' has become god. We give ourselves away to attain the world. Our world has replaced the word 'soul' with 'self.' That separates us from God, and once you reach eternity, you can't go back and change it. Your soul is what you take to eternity. The soul never dies. The salvation of our soul is for eternity, and we can't even grasp how long that is."

Brother Roger said, "It is the soul that is fractured by sin. An unhealthy soul is the will, the mind and the body living at odds with the way God intended. An unhealthy soul causes life to lose its meaning and goodness."

He referred to Matthew 27-28, where Jesus says, "For the Son of Man will come in the glory of His Father with His angels, and then He will reward each according to his works. Assuredly, I say to you, there are some standing here who shall not taste death till they see the Son of Man coming in His Kingdom."

In closing, Brother Roger told us that Jesus speaks of a diagnosis for unhealthy souls in the scripture. 1 Peter 1:8-9 says, "Though now you do not see Him, yet believing, you rejoice with joy inexpressible and full of glory, receiving the end of your faith, the salvation of your souls."

Brother Roger told us that "the goal of your life is the salvation of your soul. Is it well with your soul? You can have peace, harmony, strength and assurance. Do you have the salvation of your soul for eternity?"

He then sang It Is Well With My Soul.

You are invited to worship services on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.