Police request purchasing new equipment.

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Police Chief Bud Gow requested on Tuesday that the city allow the police department to purchase a new police radio and a used police K-9 unit.

Gow said Smith Two-Way Radio had visited the department to test its police radio because of technical difficulties the department was experiencing. The radio company determined the radio was beyond repair.

"The radio is dead," said Gow. "They hooked up their machine (and) they couldn't get enough power on the radio to even test our antenna and coax."

According to Gow, the radio is 20 years old. The company tested the equipment but couldn't get a signal through the radio.

The price for a new radio is $1,129.99. This would include installation, a five-year warranty, and a "new power pack."

Gow also said the department's K-9 vehicle is "on its last leg," and the department needs to purchase a new unit.

He said the police department in Bella Vista, Ark, is "getting ready to rotate (its) K-9 unit" and informed Gow they were willing to sell the used unit for $7,000. The unit is a fully-equipped 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe K-9 unit with 140,000 miles.

The city approved the purchase of a new police radio for $1,129.99 and a used K-9 unit from the Bella Vista Police Department for $7,000.

It was reported that the police department wrote 103 citations -- 11 for equipment violations, 16 for speeding, 21 for no insurance, 13 for drivers with no driver's license, 11 for expired vehicle licenses, one for fraud, two for careless and imprudent driving, three for failing to register a vehicle, five for failing to drive in a single lane, one for drinking in the park, one for animal at large, three for driving while license was revoked or suspended, six for failing to stop at a stop sign, two for failing to disclose ID to officer, two for failing to signal, one for DWI, two for failing to yield, and two for failed headlights.

The department also wrote 33 warnings and made three arrests.

The fire department responded to five medical calls, one traffic hazard, two trees down in the roadway, one structure fire (that turned out to be a controlled burn), and two commercial fire alarms in the school.

The city approved the payment of bills in the amount of $715.44.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Gow, Fire Chief Shane Clark and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.