Pineville to decline MODOT work

PINEVILLE -- At Tuesday's meeting of the Pineville Board of Aldermen, Mayor Gregg Sweeten told the board that the Missouri Department of Transportation had been surveying and was planning on building a handicapped-accessible "island" on W Highway at the ballpark.

He said the proposed concrete structure would be similar to the ones on Main Street in Noel. Public works superintendent Chris Tinsley said he had emailed MODOT, saying that the city of Pineville would like to opt out of the project.

The aldermen agreed that the islands in Noel have not been a good addition because they protrude too far out into the roadway and cause problems with traffic.

Sweeten said if MODOT wanted to build ramps in Pineville, that would be a welcome addition, but the island is not.

Sweeten also told the board that, after they ordered a Dodge Durango for the police department three months ago, he recently received a call from a Dodge representative. The representative told him that there was a strike looming at Dodge and that he could not guarantee the delivery of the vehicle. However, he had one available on his lot that was a V6 instead of a V8 and was $43,179 rather than the agreed-upon $42,100.

The board voted to purchase the vehicle for the police department.

Sweeten announced that, during a special meeting on July 21, the board opened bids for the water tower project on Mountain Ridge. He said there was one bid and it was more than expected, so the city is now looking for ways to cut costs.

The board approved the payment of bills in the amount of $52,170.