OPINION: What does the Bible say about women?

With the Southern Baptist defrocking all ordained women in its denomination and other religious groups taking the same actions, perhaps it's time for a little biblical exegesis to see just what the Bible says about women.

There are two human creation stories in the Old Testament. In Genesis 1:26-28, it says God created both men and women to rule over the world. In Genesis 2:4-24, it says that God created man first and then a woman. However, in 1611 A.D., when the King James Bible was translated, it mistakenly said that the woman was to be a "helpmeet" to the man and people immediately interpreted that to mean a woman was to be a "helpmate." Critical scholarship has now corrected that translation to mean that the woman was created to be like a man; that is, "bone of my bone." A woman was not to be a helpmeet or helpmate but someone who "corresponds to" or is "suitable for" the man. Thus, men and women begin populating the earth together, not with one -- the woman -- serving the other.

In the Old Testament, women were very active in the great festivals of the Jews (consider Exodus 15:20, Deuteronomy 16:14; Judges 21:19-21; 2 Kings 4:23).

Miriam was a prophetess who led the Israelites more than once (Genesis 15:20), and Huldah was the prophetess who was consulted about the Book of Law found in the Temple during King Josiah's reign (2 Kings 22:14). Her decision probably meant that the Book of Deuteronomy became a part of the Bible. In Judges 4:4, Deborah was both a prophetess and a judge who led the people in both war and peace. And everyone knows how Queen Esther saved her people at the risk of her own life by appealing to the king.

In the New Testament, the apostle Paul states that women have the right to pray and to prophesy (1 Corinthians 11:2-16), and in Philippians 4:2-3, he praises Euodia and Syntyche, who shared his work there. Apparently, there were not enough men to form a Jewish Synagogue there, so the women took the lead (a good example for small churches without enough men for leadership to follow). In Romans 16:3-5, Paul also praises Prisa and Aquila for being fellow workers (a rare instance where the woman is listed first). Romans 16:7 also mentions Junias as an apostle (Junias is a female name).

One of the big mistranslations in most Bibles is in Romans 16:1-2 where Paul refers to Phoebe as a deacon (or deaconess, since there is no Greek word for deaconess). Translators often translate the Greek word here as "servant," but anyone can look at the Greek text and easily see that the word translated here is the same word translated everywhere else as "deacon." And the Greek word where it says she was "a great help" to many people is the Greek word proistemi, which means "to govern" or "to have authority over."

Ephesians 5:22ff. is often quoted to elevate husbands to marriage leadership and wives to be submissive to them, but this is a terrible translation of this passage and ignores verse 21, which clearly states that husbands and wives are to "be subject to one another in the fear of Christ." 1 Corinthians 11:11-12 and Galatians 3:28 clarify this position by pointing out that, while men and women have differences, they work together to make life work.

The most often quoted scripture used to support subjugating women is in 1 Timothy 2:9-15. Apparently, there were a number of women who were getting out of order in the Ephesian Church, and Paul was strict in telling them to keep silent in the church and to submit themselves to the men. While not expressly stated, this scripture passage must be considered as an instruction to a local church and not to Christians in general. Let me explain. Paul says Adam was created first, making him superior, but that ignores part of the creation story. Second, he says that since Eve was deceived first, it made her inferior; but he also says in 1 Corinthians 15:22 that the fall of humanity is not Eve's fall but Adam's. And then, he says that women will be saved through childbearing -- no one knows what he meant and the Bible is explicit in claiming that the way of salvation is through Jesus Christ. Frankly, this is a passage of scripture that I (and many other people) want to ask Paul about when we get to heaven.

Every church and home is unique and has its issues with leadership, but it is wrong to ascribe sexual orientation to either the problem or solution. Successful marriages prove that husbands and wives work together to make it work, and church people know full well that, many times, gender has nothing to do with leadership; God-given talent is what matters. All of us would do well to avoid the "power trip" mistake that too often leads us astray.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a diplomate-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.