MCHS hosting summer camps

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School is offering several camps through August in the sports of basketball, football, soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling. Dates, times and locations of the camps are as follows:

McDonald County Youth Soccer Coaches Clinic for all local coaches. This will be a free clinic on July 29 from 8:30-11 a.m. at Mustang Stadium with instruction from the McDonald County High School soccer coaching staff. For more information, contact MCHS Head Soccer Coach Nathan Haikey at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected].

McDonald County Youth Soccer Camp for athletes in kindergarten through eighth grades on Aug. 5 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Mustang Stadium. The cost is $20 and can be paid on-site. A T-shirt is included in the registration cost. For more information, contact MCHS Head Soccer Coach Nathan Haikey at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected].

McDonald County Youth Girls Basketball Camp on Aug. 8-10 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each night at Mustang Arena. The camp for third- through fifth-grade girls will take place from 5:30-7 p.m., while the camp for sixth- through eighth-grade girls will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. For more information, contact MCHS Head Girls Basketball Coach Sean Crane via email at [email protected].

McDonald County Youth Softball Camp for incoming third- through sixth-grade girls will be held on Aug. 12 from 9-11 a.m. at Mustang Softball Field. Registration will be on-site and the cost is $20 per athlete and can be paid on-site. A free Mustang Softball Camp T-shirt is included in the registration cost. For more information, contact MCHS Head Softball Coach Heath Alumbaugh at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected].