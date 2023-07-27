McDonald County Fair competition highlights

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Residents gathered to celebrate the 49th McDonald County Fair at the McDonald County High School at 100 Mustang Dr. From Friday to Saturday, July 20 through 22, visitors were treated to scheduled events and contests.

Jonathan Pierce, board secretary for McDonald Co. Fair Assoc. Inc., explained that a lot of preparation goes into planning the fair. This includes board meetings to decide what events and competitions will be featured and the changes for the 2023 event.

Other preparations included planning activities such as the livestock shows, the livestock judging contest, the showmanship contest, the dog show, the goat milking contest, and the premium sale.

The competitions had huge turnouts, leaving only standing room for many spectators.

During the "Individual Livestock Judging Contest," residents who volunteered had the opportunity to judge competitors' livestock. Judges were given scorecards to rate who they thought had the best livestock. After deliberating, judges handed their scorecards to the scorekeepers, who tallied the votes.

The following are the competition winners:

In the 13 and under category, Bethany Friend won first place with 210 points. Ellie Pierce won second with 196 points, and Aubrey Kilts won third place with 191 points.

In the 14 to 19 age category, Rylie Huston won first place with 215 points. Carrissa Corey came in second with 206 points, and Parker Wright with 200 points.

In the adult category, the player named Jori won first place with 246 points. Player Jamison W. came in second with 244 points, and player Peter L.F. won third with 238 points.

The turtle race brought the community's youngest residents together with their fastest turtles. Some of these turtles were rescued. Natalyn and Whitney Clark's turtle named Turbo was found in the middle of the road. They saved him and prepped him for the race. Turbo was one of the smallest turtles in the race. Judges placed the turtles in the center of a circle under a 10-gallon bucket. They gave the countdown and released the turtles while their owners cheered them on. The winners of the turtle race were Bennett Pierce in first. Second place went to Lucas Pierce, and Clay Sherman took third.

During the dog show, competitors brought their dogs to participate in various categories such as the cutest, the ugliest, the biggest, the smallest, the best costume and the best dog trick. Residents were on the edge of their seats when the judge had difficulty choosing the winner for the best trick. She relied on spectators' cheers and applause to decide the winner. In the end, the winner of the best trick was Kali Williams and her dog Bayla.

The goat milking contest brought teams of three to race and see who could milk the goats the fastest. Competitors faced away from the goats and selected a number from a bowl which decided which team would use which goat. Each team member would rotate between the role of goat handler, cup holder and milker. Some of these rotations came within seconds of each other. The winners of the goat milking contest were Jimmy Henson, Christopher Pierce and Jonathan Pierce.

Jonathan Pierce said the McDonald County Fair plays a part in binding the community together.

"All the youth that participate in the fair come together with their families ... It brings the whole community together every year, and we all have a good time," Pierce said.

Daniel Bereznicki/McDonald County Press Winners of the "Best Goat Milkers" contest were Jonathan Pierce (left), Christopher Pierce and Jimmy Henson.

