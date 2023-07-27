Goodman Children’s Business Fair set

GOODMAN -- The Goodman Betterment Club will host the 2023 Children's Business Fair on Friday, July 28, at the Goodman Community Building. Residents, ages 8 to 18, will have a platform to showcase their business ideas and sell crafts and gifts to the community.

Tiffany Jordon, president of the Goodman Betterment Club, said the 2021 Children's Business Fair featured 30 kids who sold different items of their own creation.

"We had tons of jewelry, baked goods, paintings, tie-dye shirts, bookmarks, plants, and dog treats."

This year will feature new additions, including painted rocks, jewelry and art, snow cones, soap, and other crafts.

"Somebody's gonna do dance lessons," said Jordon.

According to Jordon, one resident will also set up a photo booth to take customer pictures.

The Children's Business Fair is limited to ages 8 to 18 because it requires children to set up their own stations. This allows them to develop a good work ethic.

"We could do it a little bit younger, but we like it for the kids to do all the work," said Jordon. "We like to keep it about that age (because) we think they can handle taking money, coming up with a plan, thinking of the ideas, putting in the work at home, setting up their booths and everything it requires."

She said the Children's Business Fair benefits the children by providing an environment that inspires them to pursue their business ideas with a little independence. It also shows support from the community because the idea of the fair is "to come and support the kids."

Jordon says the 2021 kids' business fair had a "huge turnout" with "200 shoppers."

Any families interested in the event can register online at childrensbusinessfair.org/goodman and submit an application, where they'll have an opportunity to tell a little about themselves and their business plan.

Residents can attend the Children's Business Fair at the Goodman Community Building, 233 E. Garner Avenue in Goodman, on Friday, July 28. The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m.