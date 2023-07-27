Getting their summer kicks

MONETT -- Nathan Haikey knows that if the McDonald County boys soccer team is going to be successful in the upcoming season, it must find replacements in the back line for those players lost to graduation last year, as well as getting the less experienced and younger players acclimated to the speed of the varsity game.

Even though the Mustangs have been working toward those two goals in the offseason and through the summer workout, their head coach got his first glimpse at what progress has been made to this point when his team played a scrimmage against the Monett Cubs on Thursday, June 20, at Monett.

"We got to see some of the guys make the transition from jayvee last year get in and play at that varsity speed level," Haikey said. "It was also good to see our returning varsity players get out and use what they've learned over the past couple of years.

"That's what I wanted to see," he continued, "more game time and trying some people at new positions."

Even though no score was kept in the friendly, it was still competitive, allowing Haikey the chance to focus on the play of the Mustangs and how well they adjusted to being on the pitch in as close to a "live game" setting as possible.

"There were a lot of positives to take away from it, really, being the first game situation and kind of going as close to full speed as we could go," he said. "Obviously, we're not game fit yet. That's going to take another two or three weeks to get that game fitness back. You can run laps and fields all you want, but until you start playing and making those changes of directions in a game, you're not going to have that game fitness."

Haikey said he could see from the friendly that the Mustangs will have to improve their defensive play when contesting the ball.

"We've just got to close people down," he said. "We can't let them win the ball with their back to the goal and let them turn around and make decisions. We have to make the decision for them. And that will come with time."

11 Steven Paxton, junior

7 Gio Gonzalez, junior

33 Tony Rubi, senior

13 Christian Ramirez, junior

1 Reyes Mendoza, freshman

10 Jose Mendoza, senior

5 Steven Gasca, sophomore

17 scored the goal Oscar Mora, senior

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County junior Gio Gonzalez (7) brings the ball up the near sideline during his team's friendly at Monett on Thursday, July 20.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Christian Ramirez (13), a junior on the McDonald County boys soccer team, races with the ball against the Monett Cubs on Thursday, July 20.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Mustang sophomore Steven Gasca takes a drink of water during a break in McDonald County's friendly at Monett on Thursday, July 20.

