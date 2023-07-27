Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Community Sports Opinion Religion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Friday night at the fair

by Randy Moll | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Henry Whaley, 9, made it 17 feet in the children's tractor pull event at the McDonald County Fair on Friday night.

Friday night at the fair

photo Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Payton Lewis, 7, is all smiles as she competes in the children's tractor pull event at the McDonald County Fair on Friday night.
photo Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Miss McDonald County Fair, Mykayla Alger, 15, poses for a photo on Friday night at the fair.
photo Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Huck Spires, 14, shows off his lasso skills at the McDonald County Fair on Friday night.
photo Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Ryder Callis, 9, rides in the arena at the McDonald County Fair prior to the barrel-racing contest on Friday night.
photo Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Tessa Russell, 13, and Anna Swinford, 9, ride in the arena at the McDonald County Fair prior to the barrel-racing contest on Friday night.
photo Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Tessa Russell, 13, and Anna Swinford, 8, ride in the arena at the McDonald County Fair prior to the barrel-racing contest on Friday night.
photo Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Huck Spires, 14, shows off his lasso skills at the McDonald County Fair on Friday night.
photo Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Tessa Russell,13, rides in the arena at the McDonald County Fair prior to the barrel-racing contest on Friday night.
photo Randy Moll/McDonald County Press Tessa Russell,13, rides in the arena at the McDonald County Fair prior to the barrel-racing contest on Friday night.

Print Headline: Friday night at the fair

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Briefs
by Staff Reports
Pineville to decline MODOT work
by Rachel Dickerson
Youths take part in McDonald County Fair
by Daniel Bereznicki
Friday night at the fair
by Randy Moll
Tiny Tot contest judged
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT