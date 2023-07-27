Enjoying soccer without the scoreboard

I've learned that soccer can be an enjoyable sport even if no one is keeping score.

Well, there's usually someone keeping score, even if the match is considered a "friendly," a term used in the sport of soccer when two teams meet on the pitch to play a match in which no score is recorded.

No one wins. No one loses.

But, like I said, there's usually someone keeping score.

I'm reminded of a funny story I heard recently in which a dad was in the stands watching his child play a youth soccer match. The dad's brother showed up late to watch the match and, as he ascended the bleachers to where his brother and his family were sitting, he hollered out to his brother, "What's the score?"

A lady sitting within earshot answered, "Now, you know we're not keeping score. We're just playing to have fun."

To which the dad said to his late-arriving brother, "Well, our team's having eight more funs to their one fun."

On Thursday, July 20, the McDonald County Mustangs traveled to Monett for a friendly with the Cubs. I wasn't keeping score, naturally, but I can tell you the Mustangs scored a goal, so they actually had one fun to Monett's, well, I didn't keep up with how many funs Monett had.

It doesn't matter, right?

But the Mustangs and their fans who traveled to the match enjoyed the goal, and well they should have.

Even though it was a warm night, it was a fun night, especially for the Mustangs -- and Cubs, too, I'm sure. Both had been sweating through summer workouts, maybe attending camps and similar training sessions, and all the players seemed excited to be out on the pitch going up against someone other than their own teammates in a game situation, playing the game they love against players from another school, many who even knew one another.

So when McDonald County senior Oscar Mora took a pass from fellow senior Jose Mendoza and sent the ball to the back of the net, they celebrated. The coaches celebrated. The whole team celebrated. It was a goal, and all goals should be celebrated, even if the scoreboard isn't turned on.

Mendoza and Mora were certainly excited to be a part of the fun and enjoyed reliving the moment afterward.

"Once I got the ball, I did a couple of turns on them," Mendoza explained. "I faked to one side and went to the other side, opening up the space, and then I took it to the middle. Once Oscar got the ball, he kicked it in and scored."

Mora said his original idea wasn't necessarily to shoot the ball, but plans changed in a matter of seconds.

"I didn't think I was going to shoot it," he grinned. "I was going to stutter, but I decided to shoot it, and I made it."

It also helped to have a teammate eager to get him the ball.

"My teammate Jose gave me a great pass, and that helped me score the goal," Mora beamed.

It was only one goal, but goals can sometimes trigger a lot more. Sometimes they can spark a comeback or give a player the confidence needed to take the game to the next level. Sometimes the goal can even be a game-winner or, better yet, a state championship winner, as I've witnessed personally on more than one occasion.

Sometimes scoring a goal against a formidable opponent can open a team's eyes and help the squad see the potential it's got locked inside.

"It feels good," Mendoza said of the goal on which he assisted. "I know (the Monett players) pretty well. They're a solid team, and it feels nice scoring on them. We'll get them the next time."

The next time will be Thursday night at Mustang Stadium, another friendly scheduled between the two teams. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

There's no telling with how many "funs" either team will finish, but it's a safe bet both will have some fun.

Bennett Horne covers the McDonald County Mustangs and Lady Mustangs for the McDonald County Press. He can be reached via email at b[email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.