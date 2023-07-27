Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Bell Management, Inc. v. Heltina Arikita. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Meritha Jesse. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Maylnn Joash. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Joann Konou. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Sophina Konou. Rent and possession.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Daniel Rose. Rent and possession.

City of Pineville v. Larry W. Henson. Trash violation.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Elizabeth Blevins. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Crystal L. Sanders. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC v. Shirlyann Jack. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC v. William Warren. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Rena Homler. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Ashley McEvers. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Shannon Robertson. Suit on account.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Natalie Ann Birchfield. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Andrea Lyn Collins. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Armando Cuanas. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Sabrina Elaine Epperson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Troy A. Howerton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Timothy Darrell Morrison. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Thomas L. Owen. Driver/front passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Haley M. Rueter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sophia R. Schutz. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Melissa A. Storrer. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Cale S. Adamson. DWI -- alcohol. Owner operated motor without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered). Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Dominique L. Anderson. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Marin Neri Arellano. Fishing without a permit -- Missouri resident. Possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Cody Rafael Barrios. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Natalie Ann Birchfield. Operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident. Leaving the scene of an accident.

Pedro C. Chavez. Fishing without a permit -- Missouri resident. Possessing speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Andrea Lyn Collins. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Trey J. Kitchel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Glendy C. Ordonez Coyoy. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license. Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident.

Armando Cuanas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeyson J. Carabantes Deras. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Sabrina Elaine Epperson. Owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered).

Yunard Hairens. Possessing speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Maria A. Hernandez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Claire Elizabeth Hulett. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin W. Kelly. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Pablo Lopez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lisa Orlando. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Jesus A. Ramirez. Fishing without a permit. Missouri resident. Possessing speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Guadalupe A. Renteria. Operated motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window.

Keifina Reselap. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Juan C. Cortes Santos. Fishing without a permit. Missouri resident.

Crystal G. Scott. Passing a bad check.

Austin G. Vandorn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tonya J. Vilavong. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Felonies:

Willaim Foster, Jr. Passing a bad check.

James Garrett. Assault. Burglary. Possession of controlled substance. Armed ciriminal action.

Cesar G. Guzman. Passing a bad check.

Garren L. Hixson. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Kimberley M. Hixson. Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Amelia Holliday. Property damage.

Brandon Dale Jackson. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Emmanuel L. McClure. Passing a bad check.

Cynthia Sanders. Passing a bad check.

Kathy A. Shelton. Passing a bad check.

Daniel Sleeper. Passing a bad check.

Larry G. Steenblock. Passing a bad check.

Robert Stonick. Passing a bad check.

Adrian Webre. Passing a bad check.

Kent D. Wooten. Assault.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. April L. Reed. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Melody F. Pogue. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jordan Grover. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Waylon Rolls. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC. v. Margret Swanson. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Angela Brewer. Suit on account.

Plaza Services, LLC v. Steven Lawrence. Breach of contract.

The following cases were heard:

Lara B. Loving. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Stephen L. Martin. Fishing without a permit. Missouri resident.

Deborah A. Stewart. Failure to register motor vehicle.