Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tiny tot 2022 winners shown

by Rachel Dickerson | July 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/McDonald County Press The Tiny Tot Contest was held during the 2022 McDonald County Fair. The Miss Tiny Tot Division 1, 0-4 month win went to Reagan Brown.

The winners of the 2022 Tiny Tot Contest at the McDonald County Fair are shown.

photo In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 2, five to eight months, first place went to Hollynd Spencer, left, and second place went to Harvey Eden.
photo Ava Pierce was the winner of the Miss Tiny Tot Division 3, nine to 12 months.
photo In the Miss Tiny Tot Division 4, one year old, the winners were Kaisley Moritz, left, first place, Beau Garvin, second place, and Abigail Lowery, third place.
photo Valeria Brown was the winner of the Miss Tiny Tot Division 5, two year old.
photo Winners of the Miss Tiny Tot Division 6, three year old, were Annistyn Percival, left, first place, and Alyvia Oliphant, second place.
photo Winners of the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 4, one year old, were Luke Garvin, left, first place, and Benjamin Oliphant, second place.
photo Henry Stewart won first place in the Mr. Tiny Tot Division 6, three year old.
photo Henry Stewart and Annistyn Percival were selected as Mr. and Miss Tiny Tot 2022.

Print Headline: Tiny tot 2022 winners shown

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

City increases police wages
by Daniel Bereznicki
Auditors praise city’s 2022 audit
by Daniel Bereznicki
Roberts to pay restitution for Jane theft
by Daniel Bereznicki
School board hears update from KNEO
by Rachel Dickerson
Huston has family connections to county fair
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT