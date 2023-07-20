School board hears update from KNEO

ANDERSON -- McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education heard a report from Mark Taylor of KNEO radio in Neosho at its meeting on July 13.

KNEO has been providing audio/video for the school district's sports programs for a couple of years, Taylor said, and the company is having trouble finding announcers willing to drive down to McDonald County for all of the games.

An announcer was coming from Kansas, but it was too far to drive, Taylor said. He said he would help train someone new, Taylor added.

Taylor said he has talked to seven or eight people, trying to find a new announcer, but "no one wants to do 85 to 90 games."

Taylor added that the radio station has been announcing all the games because covering one sport is unfair. He said it has to pay McDonald County announcers more than others because it is so far to drive. He also added that the school district's biggest event last year was graduation. He said KNEO streamed it on Facebook, and 3,000 people logged on.

Also during the meeting, director of operations Will Gordon presented a memorandum of understanding from SparkWheel Inc., a program within the school district that brings in liaisons to bridge the gap between school and family, he said. The liaisons provide resources such as food, clothing, school supplies, or other things students may need, to remove that burden from teachers. There are four liaison positions in the district, and two are grant-funded. This is the third year for the program, Gordon said. The board approved the memorandum of understanding.

Gordon recommended raising breakfast and lunch prices by 10 cents, adding that the state recommended an increase of 14 cents. The board approved the 10-cent increase.

Superintendent Eric Findley said, "Opaa was a 7 percent increase. With food service, you can only raise it so much. You're not necessarily looking to make money, but you don't want to lose money either."

During his comments to the board, Findley, who recently took the reins at the central office, said, "I'm glad to be here. Thank you for having faith in me to do a good job. We've hit the ground running."

In other business, the board:

Heard an update on its bond issue from L.J. Hart & Co. representatives;

Approved a visual impairments service agreement, orientation and mobility services agreement and physical therapy agreement; and

Approved the district's professional development plan for 2023-2024.