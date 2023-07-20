Roberts to pay restitution for Jane theft

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Ashley Ann Roberts, of Exeter, pleaded guilty to stealing $76,234.33 from the village of Jane after being charged with felony theft on Feb. 10, 2022. On Wednesday, July 5, she was sentenced to 5-years of suspended imposition of sentence with supervised probation and ordered to pay the total amount of the theft in restitution.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by McDonald County deputy sheriff Donavon Pierson on Jan. 20, 2022, Dusten Allgood, a board member for the village of Jane, filed a complaint against Ashley Ann Roberts, alleging she had taken funds from the village without permission.

The affidavit says Casey Slinkard discovered the missing money on Jan. 13, 2022. Slinkard confronted Roberts with evidence that funds were stolen. Roberts, a contracted employee for the city, admitted to stealing around $40,000 from the village.

The affidavit continues, upon reviewing the village financial reports dating from 2019 to 2021, evidence was discovered that $1,000 in funds were written in checks to Roberts in 2019 from First Community Bank. In 2020, $1,200 was written to Roberts, and $10,134.00 in 2021.

According to the affidavit, a review of the debits and ATM charges on the village's US Bank account revealed unauthorized transactions of $22,679,45 in 2020 and $50,909.88 in 2021. Allgood and Slinkard said the board did not approve or know of these fund transactions.

Slinkard also provided a document that showed $2,142.50 was also taken without approval in January 2022.

The village of Jane was the only victim in this case.