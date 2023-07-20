RELIGION: The days of our moral decline

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we wished happy birthdays to Levi Hamilton, Tyrel Lett and Anna Lee Emanuel. We praised God for the rain, there were some unspoken prayer requests, and we always keep Tom and Mildred in our thoughts.

Rick Lett taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Present," a study of Jeremiah 29. We are reminded that "God's people must trust Him in all circumstances, for He is always consistent in His message to His people. He always has a plan for restoring His wayward people."

Linda Abercrombie read 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 and shared a devotional, "Circuit Breakers." "Our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit. God, with natural circuit breakers, helps prevent us from overloading ourselves. We need to take time to pay attention to them."

Mitchell Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Karen Gardner and Susan Cory led the congregational hymns, including "Heavenly Sunlight."

Brother Roger Gill called our attention to "The Days of Our Moral Decline" in Sunday's sermon, with scripture from Romans 1:18-21.

He began by telling us that "The Bible anticipated this present day. Darkness has descended upon our world. The devil is loose in our culture. Anything goes, and nothing satisfies. Our culture and world are like stained glass in the darkness. We need a Billy Graham today to preach the gospel. How do you know God isn't for you if you haven't met Him? So many don't give Him a chance." Brother Roger referred to Genesis 6:5, "Then the Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intent of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually." He also referenced 2 Timothy 3:1-5.

Brother Roger talked about the root causes of America's moral decline. "Isolation from God is one cause. Adam and Eve hid themselves and their sin from God and tried to make excuses. God doesn't want to hear excuses; He will forgive any sin, but you can't reject the Holy Spirit. Reaching for what feels good rather than what is good is another reason for America's moral decline. Our moral compass no longer points to the north. It just spins. People are running from God to isolate themselves."

Isaiah 5:20 says, "Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!"

Brother Roger told us that lost values have contributed to moral decline.

"Our nation has become a people of fewer restraints. We have moved so fast and so far in the wrong direction. I don't think God is pleased. Godless marriages have contributed to our moral decline. A 2015 Supreme Court case 'redefined marriage.' In Genesis 2, God defined marriage. The Government doesn't need to."

Brother Roger referred to Mark 10:6-8 where Jesus speaks about marriage.

Brother Roger spoke about our military as he talked about the removal of a Bible at a POW/MIA display at a VA clinic in Akron, Ohio, in 2016.

"The protestors won. Some think if God really exists, He is irrelevant in their life. Man is without excuse. People are without excuse. If you know God, you don't want to be isolated. No one can put together our physical being like God. How can anyone reject the reality of our Creator? God has authority over His creation."

Brother Roger referenced Romans 1:18-20.

Brother Roger talked about man's unthankfulness. "We have an unthankful culture full of disrespect with no compassion for one another. Man's attempts to fill the hole in his heart result in idols and other gods like money, possessions, addiction and pleasures. An idol is whatever or whoever comes first in our lives."

Romans 1:21 says, "Because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts and their foolish hearts were darkened. Brother Roger told us that "You can't lead America without God. One generation that forgets God produces another that doesn't know God." He referred to Romans 1:22, which says, "Professing to be wise, they became fools."

In closing, Brother Roger said, "In spite of all of this moral decline, we do have help, hope and encouragement. This mess in the world will end, but we can live with Jesus. But you have to know Him personally." Brother Roger referenced 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18 which tells of the Lord's return, and Romans 3:23.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

Vacation Bible School will be Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We invite all children to come and enjoy games, crafts, food, music, and the story of Jonah and the Whale in the VBS theme, "Obey and Follow God's Way." For more information about Vacation Bible School, call 417-475-3212 or 417-762-3483.

