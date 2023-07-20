Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recharged, reset

Lady Mustangs resume work after July break by Bennett Horne | July 20, 2023 at 9:56 a.m.
Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Former McDonald County player Whitney Kinser (left) pulls on a band that goes around the waist of Lady Mustang senior Carlee Cooper Tuesday in a drill designed to help the infielders keep their balance while fielding ground balls.

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs returned to the softball diamond this week from a July break, recharged and ready to continue summer workouts in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season.

"The break's just a chance for our girls to reset mentally," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "A lot of them have been doing softball stuff since the spring and through the early summer, and a break is always good.

"We showed up (Monday), and I think that time off did us some good," he continued. "We came out with a purpose for practice and had a great day to start it off. We're just looking forward to moving ahead."

The team will practice today and Thursday at Lady Mustang Field before heading to Wyandotte, Okla., Saturday for a one-day festival with games against Jay, Okla., and host Wyandotte. They return to Lady Mustang Field July 24-27 before observing the Missouri State High School Activities Association's mandated dead period the first week of August.

When asked if his team was where he'd like it to be from a preparation standpoint at this stage of the summer, Alumbaugh said, "I think we're in a good spot right now. Obviously, we've got a lot of maturity, a lot of upperclassmen with this group, so no, we're not starting over with this group. We're not back at Week 1 with younger kids. We're pretty far along with what we're doing and that shows in practice. We can come out and roll through stuff and not have to teach the drills now. The girls know the drill work, so we can keep going and get a lot done and get a lot of reps in, which is what we need to be doing."

Schools can begin their season workouts on Monday, Aug. 7, and the Lady Mustangs will do so with a Midnight Madness workout at 12 a.m. on that Monday.

  photo  Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh works with senior catcher Aspyn Downing using whiffle balls and no gloves. Later in the drill, Downing and freshmen Kearston Hopkins and Brooklyn Spencer put on their mitts to catch softballs in a drill designed to improve their pitch-framing skills.
  

Print Headline: Recharged, reset

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

City increases police wages
by Daniel Bereznicki
Auditors praise city’s 2022 audit
by Daniel Bereznicki
Roberts to pay restitution for Jane theft
by Daniel Bereznicki
School board hears update from KNEO
by Rachel Dickerson
Huston has family connections to county fair
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT