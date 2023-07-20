Recharged, reset

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County Lady Mustangs returned to the softball diamond this week from a July break, recharged and ready to continue summer workouts in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season.

"The break's just a chance for our girls to reset mentally," said McDonald County coach Heath Alumbaugh. "A lot of them have been doing softball stuff since the spring and through the early summer, and a break is always good.

"We showed up (Monday), and I think that time off did us some good," he continued. "We came out with a purpose for practice and had a great day to start it off. We're just looking forward to moving ahead."

The team will practice today and Thursday at Lady Mustang Field before heading to Wyandotte, Okla., Saturday for a one-day festival with games against Jay, Okla., and host Wyandotte. They return to Lady Mustang Field July 24-27 before observing the Missouri State High School Activities Association's mandated dead period the first week of August.

When asked if his team was where he'd like it to be from a preparation standpoint at this stage of the summer, Alumbaugh said, "I think we're in a good spot right now. Obviously, we've got a lot of maturity, a lot of upperclassmen with this group, so no, we're not starting over with this group. We're not back at Week 1 with younger kids. We're pretty far along with what we're doing and that shows in practice. We can come out and roll through stuff and not have to teach the drills now. The girls know the drill work, so we can keep going and get a lot done and get a lot of reps in, which is what we need to be doing."

Schools can begin their season workouts on Monday, Aug. 7, and the Lady Mustangs will do so with a Midnight Madness workout at 12 a.m. on that Monday.