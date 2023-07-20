Noel Woman’s Club meets July 11

The Noel Woman's Club met on July 11 in the Methodist Church fellowship hall. President Hannah Bartholomew opened the meeting, and the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer were recited. The minutes were read by Secretary Vicki Barth and were approved. Roll call was taken with seven members and two visitors present. Treasurer Bonnie Leonard gave the treasurer's report. After giving the report, Bonnie resigned as treasurer and the club, citing numerous personal responsibilities. Bonnie will be missed.

A sympathy card was signed by members at the loss of member Jo Pearcy to send to her daughter, Linda Jefferson. Jo will be missed.

Hannah Bartholomew and Beth Dodd are now set up on Facebook as admin managers to monitor for outsiders who try to post on the club's Facebook page.

The cemetery sign was discussed. Becca will call and check on prices and report back at the next meeting.

Members discussed electing a new treasurer. Faye Davis was nominated for the position; the motion was seconded and passed. Faye was thanked for stepping into this position.

Members discussed posting flyers in local businesses to inform people that new members are welcome. Anyone seeing a flyer is encouraged to read it and attend a meeting.

The next meeting will be Aug. 8, and the hostess will be Faye Davis. The program has not yet been determined.

The program for July concerned how to make maple syrup here in McDonald County and was presented by Joanie Rose. Joanie's program included the entire process of tapping trees to cooking the sap down into syrup. It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup. She is self-taught and is an informed speaker on the entire process. She is a member of the Ladies Homesteading Group.

Hostess Melissa Lance served refreshments. The tables were decorated with a July 4 theme. Thanks were expressed to Melissa.

Hannah Bartholomew would happily answer any questions from those interested in attending a meeting. She can be reached at 417-475-7422.