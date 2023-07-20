Mustangs open with uptempo training camp

ANDERSON -- Kellen Hoover liked what he saw from his McDonald County Mustangs after their first two practices in full pads.

"We've had two really high-tempo practices with good effort and energy, and if we can have that at practice every day, it'll really be good," said the MCHS football coach. "And then we can start to get the little things just kind of cleaned up. We're still working on that."

The Mustangs finish the first week with practices today and Thursday before breaking for a three-day weekend. Hoover hopes Mustang leaders and upperclassmen can help the team weather any midweek lull.

"Wednesday is that hump day, and you worry that you're going to take a step back -- the newness is starting to wear off by day three -- but our kids have done a really good job of holding each other accountable and giving a high effort themselves, especially our upperclassmen," he said. "That made everybody else have to follow along, and I've been really happy with our leaders and our upperclassmen so far."

The Mustangs will have to stay sharp mentally as they continue to focus on a team priority of being able to properly execute each and every play.

"We're still working on that pinpoint execution we're going to have to have on a play-to-play basis," Hoover said. "But at least our effort and energy is there, and we've had really good tempo for two days now."

While the coach said he is "really happy" with what the team has in place schematically at this point, the Mustangs must continue sharpening their focus on play execution.

"We're always going to have to get better in our execution -- we're going to have to be great at our execution on every single play -- because all it takes is one guy not getting his job done and not executing for the play to go bad," he said. "So we've got to have all 11 locked into their job and doing their job well, and we've got to have that every single play.

"That's where we've just got to have some things cleaned up right now," he continued, "but I've been very happy with how hard we have practiced the first two days."

Temperatures cooled somewhat as training camp opened on Monday. While they weren't up near the 100-degree mark like earlier in the summer, they are expected to increase the rest of this week and next week when practices resume Monday through Thursday at Mustang Stadium.

"It's kind of hot -- it's not just miserable -- but they've pushed that aside and have done a really good job just continuing on every single play giving us great effort," Hoover said after Tuesday's practice.

Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County sophomore Jette Akins concentrates on catching a pass during his team's practice Tuesday morning at Mustang Stadium.



Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Mustang junior Aidrian Short stretches to catch a pass during Tuesday morning's workout at Mustang Stadium.

