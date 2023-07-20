Manage Subscription
McDonald County High School Fall Sports Schedules

by Staff Reports | July 20, 2023 at 9:50 a.m.

McDonald County football

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 25^vs. Mt. Vernon^7 p.m.

Sept. 1^at Marshfield^7 p.m.

Sept. 8^Logan-Rogersville^7 p.m.

Sept. 15^at Nevada*^7 p.m.

Sept. 22^Cassville*^7 p.m.

Sept. 29^at Lamar*^7 p.m.

Oct. 6^Monett*^7 p.m.

Oct. 13^at Seneca*^7 p.m.

Oct. 20^East Newton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 27^District*^7 p.m.

*Big 8 West Conference

McDonald County JV football

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 28^at Mt. Vernon^6 p.m.

Sept. 4^Marshfield^6 p.m.

Sept. 11^at Logan-Rogersville^6 p.m.

Sept. 18^Nevada^6 p.m.

Sept. 25^at Cassville^6 p.m.

Oct. 2^Lamar^6 p.m.

Oct. 9^at Monett^6 p.m.

Oct. 16^Seneca^6 p.m.

Oct. 23^at East Newton^6 p.m.

McDonald County 9th football

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 4^at Marshfield^6 p.m.

Sept. 11^Logan-Rogersville^6 p.m.

Sept. 18^at Nevada^6 p.m.

Sept. 25^Cassville^6 p.m.

Oct. 2^Lamar^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 16^at Seneca^6 p.m.

McDonald County junior high football

Date^Opponent^Time (7th/8th)

Sept. 7^McDonald County at East Newton^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^Cassville at McDonald County^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^McDonald County at Monett^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^McDonald County at Nevada^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^Seneca at McDonald County^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 19^Lamar at McDonald County^5:30 p.m.

McDonald County softball

Date^Opponent^Time (V/JV)

Aug. 26^Quapaw^10 a.m.

Aug. 26^Webb City^2 p.m.

Aug. 28^at Ozark^4:30 p.m.

Aug. 29^Joplin^4:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^at Marshfield*^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 1^at Willard^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 5^Reeds Spring*^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Aurora*^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 12^Seneca*^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13^at Carthage^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Cassville*^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 18^at Nixa^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22^Nevada**^TBA

Sept. 22^Seneca**^Seneca^7 p.m.

Sept. 23^Big 8 Fall Softball Tourn.^TBA

Sept. 25^at Glendale^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^at Nevada*^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Logan-Rogersville*^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29^at Neosho^4 p.m.

Sept. 30^Carthage JV Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 3^Monett*^4:30 p.m.

* Big 8 Conference

** Big 8 Tournament Pool Play

McDonald County volleyball

Date^Opponent^Time (C/JV/V)

Aug. 22^Home Jamboree^5 p.m.

Aug. 28^Gravette (Ark.)^4:30 p.m.

Aug. 29^Carthage^4:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Diamond^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 5^at Carl Junction^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^Joplin^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 12^at Mt. Vernon^5 p.m.

Sept. 18^Neosho^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Seneca*^5 p.m.

Sept. 23^at Diamond JV Volleyfest^TBA

Sept. 25^Miller^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26^at Nevada*^5 p.m.

Sept. 28^Monett*^5 p.m.

Oct. 2^at College Heights^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 3^Lamar*^5 p.m.

Oct. 5^at East Newton*^5 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Mt. Vernon V/JV Tourn^TBA

Oct. 9^at Webb City^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 10^at Cassville*^5 p.m.

Oct. 12^Marshfield (Big 8 Crossover)^5 p.m.

Oct. 14^Mustang Classic^9 a.m.

Oct. 17^Districts^TBA

*Big 8 West Conference

McDonald County junior high volleyball

Date^Opponent^Time

(7th home games at Pineville/8th at Anderson)

Sept. 5^at Carl Junction^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^Monett^5 p.m.

Sept. 11^Aurora^5 p.m.

Sept. 12^Lamar^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at East Newton^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 18^Neosho^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 19^at Cassville^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26^Seneca^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Nevada^5 p.m.

Oct. 2^at Diamond^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Mt. Vernon^5 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Big 8 Conf. Tourn.^TBA (7th at Nevada, 8th at Seneca)

Oct. 9^at Wild West Spikefest^TBA (7th at Lamar, 8th at Anderson)

McDonald County boys soccer

Date^Opponent^Time (JV/V)

Aug. 22^Jamboree^4:30 p.m.

Aug. 29^at Cassville Soccer Classic^TBA

Sept. 5^at College Heights^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^Carl Junction^5 p.m.

Sept. 12^Monett*^5 p.m.

Sept. 19^Springfield Catholic*^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Carthage^5 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Neosho^5 p.m.

Sept. 29^at Willard Fall Classic^TBA

Oct. 3^at Cassville*^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^Pittsburg (Kan.)^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 10^at Marshfield*^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^Webb City^5 p.m.

Oct. 17^at Logan-Rogersville*^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Joplin^5 p.m.

Oct. 24^Aurora*^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 28^at District Tourn.^TBA

* Big 8 Conference

McDonald County girls golf

Date^Opponent^Location^Time

Aug. 29^at Lady Wolves Shootout^Reeds Spring^9 a.m.

Sept. 7^at Marshfield Invitational^Whispering Oaks^9 a.m.

Sept. 14^Lamar/Seneca^Neosho GC^3 p.m.

Sept. 18^at Carthage Invitational^Carthage GC^8:30 a.m.

Sept. 21^at Cassville Invitational^Cassville GC^9 a.m.

Oct. 2^at Big 8 Championships^Carthage GC^TBA

McDonald County cross country

Date^Meet^Time

Aug. 26^at Neosho Warmup^9 a.m.

Aug. 31^at Aurora Meet^TBA

Sept. 7^at Seneca Meet^4 p.m.

Sept. 16^at MSSU Meet^TBA

Sept. 21^Mustang Stampede^4 p.m.

Sept. 26^at Lamar Meet^4 p.m.

Oct. 3^at Cassville Meet^4 p.m.

Oct. 7^at East Newton Meet^10 a.m.

Oct. 17^at Big 8 Conference Meet^4 p.m. (Cassville)

Oct. 28^at Districts^TBA

Nov. 3^at State^TBA (Columbia)

Print Headline: McDonald County High School Fall Sports Schedules

