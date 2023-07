File photo Contestants watch as their turtles race to the finish at the 2022 McDonald County Fair Turtle Race competition. Parents and children watched excitedly as the race was done in three heats.

McDonald County Fair 2022 File photo Kade Blevins, champion of the 2022 McDonald County Fair Turtle Race. Blevins defended his title, winning the 2021 turtle race competition.

File photo Payton Lewis and her mother Tiffany Lewis show Payton's dog Jojo in the "Best trick" competition at the 2022 McDonald County Fair. Lewis' dog could jump on a chair and smile.

File photo Freshman Adam Jones crafted a one-of-a-kind electric guitar for the 2022 McDonald County Fair with a vintage Missouri license plate older than he is.

File photo Keagan Bevis flaunted their green thumb with an award-winning basket of fresh peppers, beans, okra and tomatoes at the 2022 McDonald County Fair.

File photo Five teams, made up of three people per team, competed at the 2022 McDonald County Fair wild goat milking competition. Contestants had to switch roles in milking their assigned goat every 10 seconds.



Print Headline: McDonald County Fair 2022

