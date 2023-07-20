Huston has family connections to county fair

Would the McDonald County Fair even be the McDonald County Fair without folks like Sandy Huston?

She has been volunteering with the fair for about 49 years and has several family members who also volunteer. This year's fair book is dedicated to her.

Her father helped build the fair barn some 60 years ago, she said. He had a dairy farm, and he and Huston's mother lived on Patterson Creek.

Huston began volunteering when her sons, Rick and Scott, were small. Rick was tragically killed in a car accident at age 23. His memory lives on, however, as the fair arena is dedicated to him and there is a plaque with his name on it.

Chairman Dewey Pierce is Huston's brother, and she is related to other members of the Pierce family who are involved in the fair as well. Her husband, Richard, is the head of the swine department, and they have a niece, Whitley Mitchell, who assists them. Huston is trying to get the younger generation involved, she said. She and Mitchell do tasks such as unloading the hogs, and she is teaching Mitchell to do the paperwork.

As for her role at the fair, it could be anything, she said.

"I just help them do everything," she said. "Pick up ribbons, help in the cook shack. Wherever I'm needed is where I've been. If somebody needs help, you help. That's the way it's always been."

She said planning for the fair is pretty much a yearlong process.

"You are kind of doing things all year. Planning ahead, doing all the paperwork."

She said she enjoys seeing the kids show their animals and being around the kids and seeing all the people she does not normally get to see.

"People say, 'You were here when my kids were showing, and now my grandkids are showing and you're still here," she said.

She served as treasurer for a long time, she said, but she thought it was time for someone younger to take over. Now Julie Huston will be treasurer.

She has two grandsons, Case, 15, and Carter, 12, who show animals, as well as several nieces and nephews who are showing.

She has a sister and a sister-in-law who help with indoor exhibits.

"It does take a lot (of work), and it's volunteer," she said. "It takes a lot for it to run smoothly for three days."