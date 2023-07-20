Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Harold G. Duncan v. Lynda S. Felix.

State of Missouri:

Capital One, N.A. v. Lisa A. Hoover. Suit on account.

The Cornerstone Bank v. Southwest Aviation, Inc. Promissory note.

Freeman Health System v. Rosemary J. Welbert. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. John F. Rose. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Elaine C. Rose. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Nancy E. Shaffer. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Darren K. Slaughter. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Tiffany R. Shappell. Suit on account.

Jeffery N. Cooper v. Department of Revenue. Refused Breathalyzer.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jeffery Taylor. Suit on account.

National Credit Adjusters, LLC v. William Austin. Suit on account.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC. v. Jay A. Platter. Suit on account.

RRAB Financial Services, LLC v. Sarah E. Donaldson. Contract/account.

The following cases were heard:

State of Missouri:

Absolute Resolutions Investment v. Mariano Monsalvo. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Osamo Manuel. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. April L. Reed. Breach of contract.

Freeman Health System v. Felicia N. Tew. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Rachel L. Richards. Suit on account.

Lanagan Housing Authority v. Kurt C. Loomis. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Brandon Francisco. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jordan Grover. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Brandi Hixon. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Waylon Rolls. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Margaret Swanson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Taylir Swift. Contract-other.

Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Angela Brewer. Suit on account.

NCB Management Services, Inc. v. Ginger Lyster. Suit on account.

Plaza Services, LLC v. Steven Lawrence. Breach of contract.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs v. Donald Baker. Unlawful detainer.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs v. Carla A. Shenk. Unlawful detainer.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Sarah Lynn Barton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christian Ry Binger. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Rodney Dean Ensley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shawna Nacona Hobson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amy Jo Rivard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin Lee Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

State of Missouri:

Mokhammedkhazaa A. Abdullakh. Failed to register commercial property carrying vehicle for sufficient gross weight.

David G. Donis Alvarez. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Ever A. Gomez Carranza. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Tomas R. Cienfuegos. Taking game fish by spearfishing.

Cynthia Lee Cromley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jose M. Del Cid. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Jose M. Galo. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Brandon G. Garza. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Dalton L. Golding. Fishing without a permit. Missouri resident.

Angel G. Abrego Hernandez. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Arolodo Henry. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Jose L. Jacob. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Elisabetta Lynn Lavite. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Donald E. Alvizures Lemus. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Jose E. Sandoval Lopez. Take game fish by spearfishing. Possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Blanco S. Luzdelcarmen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Leodan L. Martinez. Possessing a speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Samantha Rae Martin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Eric J. Orellana. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Deanna L. Powell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ruben Ramirez Reyes. Taking game fish by spearfishing. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Patricia Ann Rutz. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob Smith. Violation of order of protection for adults.

Karen Christine Spencer. Domestic assault. Endangering the welfare of a child. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Larell Houston Strong. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mike Anthony Tolbert. Fishing without a permit for non-resident.

Julia Melendez Velazquez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christina Renee Purcella. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Roy Kaiser. Stealing -- Motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Jacob T. Kissinger. Domestic assault.

Aaron Peters. Burglary.

Daniel H. Trial. Property damage.

The following cases were heard:

Cora A. Bridges. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charles Cole Wilson. Failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

State of Missouri:

Nakia C. Choat. DWI -- alcohol.

Craig A. Goff. DWI -- alcohol. Failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Operated vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Alyson R. Lopez. Assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.

Kelly D. McAdams. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taiosiky Masauo. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Felonies:

Ani Anison. Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center except with prescription.

Jarrid J. Giese. Unlawful use of weapon.

Killisou Imi. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person. Forgery.

Aaron Peters. Burglary.

Jamie Zimmerman. Assault.