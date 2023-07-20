Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Former McDonald County Lady Mustang and current Lindenwood University Lions outfielder Whitney Kinser (MCHS Class of 2020) fields grounders while working out with the Lady Mustangs Tuesday at Lady Mustang Field. Kinser, a senior at Lindenwood, said getting to come back home and work out with her former team "means a lot, that I'm still considered part of the team and part of the family. It feels good to be able to come back and have a team to work with when I come home."

Print Headline: College visitor

