Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

College visitor

by Bennett Horne | July 20, 2023 at 9:54 a.m.
Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press Former McDonald County Lady Mustang and current Lindenwood University Lions outfielder Whitney Kinser (MCHS Class of 2020) fields grounders while working out with the Lady Mustangs Tuesday at Lady Mustang Field. Kinser, a senior at Lindenwood, said getting to come back home and work out with her former team "means a lot, that I'm still considered part of the team and part of the family. It feels good to be able to come back and have a team to work with when I come home."

Former McDonald County Lady Mustang and current Lindenwood University Lions outfielder Whitney Kinser (MCHS Class of 2020) fields grounders while working out with the Lady Mustangs Tuesday at Lady Mustang Field. Kinser, a senior at Lindenwood, said getting to come back home and work out with her former team "means a lot, that I'm still considered part of the team and part of the family. It feels good to be able to come back and have a team to work with when I come home."

Print Headline: College visitor

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

City increases police wages
by Daniel Bereznicki
Auditors praise city’s 2022 audit
by Daniel Bereznicki
Roberts to pay restitution for Jane theft
by Daniel Bereznicki
School board hears update from KNEO
by Rachel Dickerson
Huston has family connections to county fair
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT