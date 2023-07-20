City increases police wages

GOODMAN -- Council members reviewed the police department's monthly reports on Tuesday, July 18, and after considering the department's services and activity, decided to increase the police chief's and officers' wages.

"I can tell you that for quite some time now, I know that the chief has been working right around 60 hours a week, but he's all salary," said Mayor John Bunch. "The officers and deputies are eligible for what we also discussed ... a 50-cent pay raise for them after 90 days."

He asked council members, "Out of fairness, are we going to keep to 50 cents (raise for officers) and let (police chief) Samuel get nothing?"

Alderman Clyde Davidson responded, "No, I don't think so. I think that they all have proven their merit and done a good job." He went on to say that he has noticed officers making vehicle stops and only heard positive comments from the community about the city's law enforcement, which is "unusual."

Police chief Samuel Townsend said he is paid by salary at 40 hours per week but hasn't "worked less than 60 hours" since his appointment as police chief.

Townsend added he had worked 126 hours recently due to a surveillance operation.

Bunch said, "So, it's 2,080 hours in 52 weeks per year. If (the city) gives him a dollar, that would be $2,080 more a year until we see what we're going to have. Does that sound fair?"

Alderman Clay Sexson agreed with that statement, saying he recognizes the police department's efforts and thinks its officers "deserve (to be) compensated," especially if they work "60 to 70 hours per week."

The city passed a motion to increase Townsend's wages by $2,080 per year, which comes to $1 additional per hour for his 40 hours per week salary.

Present at the meeting were Bunch, Alderman Rex Jordan, Davidson, Sexson, Alderman Calvin Wilson, and City Clerk Madisun Branstetter.

Other business

The police department reported 230 calls for service, 150 for community checks, 95 for constructive engagement, and 108 for traffic stops. Officers wrote 47 citations for traffic, 32 for violations of city ordinances, and executed seven search warrants. Officers also made 15 arrests.

The city approved the payment of bills in the amount of $14,772.69.