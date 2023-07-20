Auditors praise city’s 2022 audit

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Council members reviewed the city's 2022 audit at the Tuesday, July 11, city council meeting. Mykkah Buchanan, CPA senior at KPM, CPA & Advisors, handed council members report packets detailing the city's finances and annual spending.

During her presentation, she guided members through the financial statements and highlighted various aspects of the city's revenues and expenses.

The reports also included the auditors' "opinions and the basis for their opinions" regarding the city's management and responsibilities.

"It's also our responsibility to perform an audit to determine if the city's financial statements are free from material weaknesses or mistakes," said Buchanan.

Buchanan began by saying KPM, CPA & Advisors reviewed the report and gave a "clean report or unqualified opinion," which is the "best opinion you can receive."

According to the Corporate Finance Institute, an auditor can issue one of five opinions. It says that "a clean (unqualified) opinion refers to financial statements that are 'presented fairly in all material respects.'"

Buchanan commended the city, saying, "There's no better (opinion). That's a very good outcome for the city."

Buchanan reviewed the city's General Fund, which includes the police, fire and administrative departments, the library and parks and recreation.

"Overall, the city's revenue has increased by about 17%," said Buchanan. "The General Fund saw the bulk of that increase from the prior year ... because of the ARPA funding as well as the fire safety grant and donations that the city received." This revenue "went up about $120,000."

Although some may conclude the revenue only increased because of the ARPA funding and other grants, Buchanan said the "unrestrictive" fund balance "could have kept the city afloat for almost six months, just off of the reserves" it had. She added, "It's a very, very healthy reserve. And that's certainly something that we like to see."

Other highlights include the Street Fund with an increase of $3,000 and the Park Fund with a $5,000 increase.

The total revenue for the city was $130,000, with $130,000 in expenses. Some of these expenses pertained to the city's purchase of fire safety equipment, but only when the funds were available.

"You received the revenue, and then, in turn, you purchased those items," said Buchanan.

Regarding the Enterprise Funds, which include the water and sewer fund, there was an increase of $19,000 -- $17,000 from the water services and $2,000 from the sewer services.

In her final audit presentation, Buchanan reviewed the "management letter," which allows the auditors to reveal what they feel are the city's "weaknesses" and give advice to better the city. It said the city's weakness is the "segregation of duties," which means the city doesn't have enough government staff to fill various positions and provide more checks and balances. Essentially, government employees are working twice as hard to fulfill responsibilities outside of their duties because of the size of the city.

"Basically, we're saying that the city does not have adequate segregation of duties, meaning that there's not enough staff here in City Hall to fully separate out all duties to ensure that assets are fully protected," said Buchanan.

Yet, she said she believes that "a great deal of effort is being put into doing as much segregation of duties as possible."

Buchanan concluded her presentation by thanking the city for "truly making the audit go as smoothly as possible" and "for being cooperative, getting us everything we needed in a timely manner."

She said on behalf of KMP, CPA & Advisors, "It's been a pleasure to work with you all."