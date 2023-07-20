American Legion hopes to recruit new members

BELLA VISTA, Ark. -- The leadership of the Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista hopes that new members will join the ranks and that former members will consider returning.

Commander Douglas Grant and Finance Officer Angie Ross said the membership took a hit after the organization voted to sell its building during the pandemic. Grant said the membership is down from 800 to 220 or 225 active members at the most recent count.

The American Legion is a nonprofit veterans' organization formed in 1919 with posts around the world, Grant said. In the past, it was open only to veterans who served in a military conflict such as World War II, Korea or the Gulf War. However, in 2019, Congress opened it up to anyone who served at least one day honorably in the armed forces, he said. To join, veterans must have their discharge paper to show that their discharge status is honorably discharged, he said.

"One of the things we get together for is the camaraderie," Ross said.

Grant added, "It's a special bond. We want you in there, no matter what your rank, how long you served, or where you served. As long as you're eligible, we want you to consider joining us."

He said one of the leadership's target demographics is younger veterans who have served in the last 15 years. They hope to recruit younger people in order to keep the organization going in perpetuity.

"We have an older group of people, and we need some of these younger people with their ideas and enthusiasm (to) spark something," he said.

Dues are $45 per year. The group meets the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church on Riordan Road. The organization is working toward securing a permanent home, Ross said.

American Legion Post 341 has a number of activities to get involved in and ways to serve others.

Grant said that before covid, the group had an annual golf tournament that he hopes to revive in 2024. Proceeds from the golf tournament were given to Wounded Warriors and Fisher House, which is an organization that provides free lodging for military families while a loved one is in the hospital.

He said, at Christmas, they visited the veterans' home in Fayetteville.

Through the Veterans Helping Veterans program, the group might build a wheelchair ramp for a member who finds himself in need of one, he said.

The group gives an annual donation to the American Legion Child Welfare Fund and provides a scholarship at Northwest Arkansas Community College for a veteran for $1,000 a year for five years.

There are several volunteer officer positions, including commander, first vice, second vice, adjutant, finance officer, historian, judge advocate, sergeant at arms, and executive committee member. All are one-year terms, and members may be re-elected to an office, Grant said.

The organization has a women's auxiliary that is primarily made up of wives of veterans, the leaders said. The auxiliary serves food at events and sells poppies for Memorial Day, and supports the group in other ways.

Every Saturday at 9 a.m., the American Legion Post 341 holds a doughnuts and coffee event with the veterans at Concordia Retirement Community. It is open to any veteran, Grant said. They tell stories and would love to have some fresh ones, he said.

Grant said that, in the American Legion, everyone is equal without respect to rank. Everyone is treated with the same dignity and respect, he said, although everyone might get teased a little.

"We accept all veterans. It doesn't matter where they're from," Ross added.

Grant served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1978, and Ross served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps from 1994 to 1997.