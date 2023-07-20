2023 McDonald County Fair Princess candidates

Baylee Bevis
Age: 10
Grade Completed: 3
Parents' Names: Brandy and Levi Bevis
City: Stella
School: Rocky Comfort
Hobbies: Playing farm, taking care of animals, and cheerleading
Why are you the best candidate?: "I would be the best choice because I've been attending the fair since the year I was born. I have been showing poultry at the fair since I was 3 years old. I have a friendly smile and love to help and meet new people during the fair."
Olivia Kinslow
Age: 11
Grade Completed: 5
Parents' Names: Ollie and Tina Kinslow
City: Anderson
School: Home school
Hobbies: Babysitting, milking goats, riding horses
Why are you the best candidate?: "I love working with my animals! I'd love to show others how to take care of animals just like I do."
Amber-Raye Knott
Age: 9
Grade Completed: 3
Parents' Names: Phil and Spring Knott
City: Stella
School: Rocky Comfort
Hobbies: Girl Scouts, helping take care of our farm animals, swimming, jumping on the trampoline, camping
Why are you the best candidate?: "I have been showing my animals since 3 years old at McDonald County Fair. I saw my 3 sisters show animals and try for Fair Queen and Princess, and it inspired me to want to try for little miss last year and Princess this year. I love washing, feeding, taking care of and showing my animals. (I want) to inspire other little girls to join in the fair activities."
Macie Kay Ruhl
Age: 13
Grade Completed: 7
Parents' Names: Michael and Sarah Ruhl
City: Rocky Comfort
School: Rocky Comfort Elementary
Hobbies: Riding horses, basketball and working with show cattle
Why are you the best candidate?: "Because of my love and passion for fair and my animals."
Kathryn White
Age: 11
Grade Completed: 5
Parents' Names: Burke and Stacey White
City: Anderson
School: Classical Conversations Homeschool
Hobbies: Cheer, dance and riding horses
Why are you the best candidate?: "I'm kind and encourage others."
Lyla Alger
Age: 10
Grade Completed: 4
Parents' Names: Troy and Kellsey Alger
City: Stella
School: Home school
Hobbies: Dance, sports, and quilting
Why are you the best candidate?: "I would be the best choice because I am very nice. I like to help people and do things for my community. I would be a good princess to represent our fair."