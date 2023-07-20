Manage Subscription
2023 McDonald County Fair Princess candidates

by Staff Reports | July 20, 2023 at 9:59 a.m.
Baylee Bevis

Baylee Bevis

Age: 10

Grade Completed: 3

Parents' Names: Brandy and Levi Bevis

City: Stella

School: Rocky Comfort

Hobbies: Playing farm, taking care of animals, and cheerleading

Why are you the best candidate?: "I would be the best choice because I've been attending the fair since the year I was born. I have been showing poultry at the fair since I was 3 years old. I have a friendly smile and love to help and meet new people during the fair."

Olivia Kinslow

Age: 11

Grade Completed: 5

Parents' Names: Ollie and Tina Kinslow

City: Anderson

School: Home school

Hobbies: Babysitting, milking goats, riding horses

Why are you the best candidate?: "I love working with my animals! I'd love to show others how to take care of animals just like I do."

Amber-Raye Knott

Age: 9

Grade Completed: 3

Parents' Names: Phil and Spring Knott

City: Stella

School: Rocky Comfort

Hobbies: Girl Scouts, helping take care of our farm animals, swimming, jumping on the trampoline, camping

Why are you the best candidate?: "I have been showing my animals since 3 years old at McDonald County Fair. I saw my 3 sisters show animals and try for Fair Queen and Princess, and it inspired me to want to try for little miss last year and Princess this year. I love washing, feeding, taking care of and showing my animals. (I want) to inspire other little girls to join in the fair activities."

Macie Kay Ruhl

Age: 13

Grade Completed: 7

Parents' Names: Michael and Sarah Ruhl

City: Rocky Comfort

School: Rocky Comfort Elementary

Hobbies: Riding horses, basketball and working with show cattle

Why are you the best candidate?: "Because of my love and passion for fair and my animals."

Kathryn White

Age: 11

Grade Completed: 5

Parents' Names: Burke and Stacey White

City: Anderson

School: Classical Conversations Homeschool

Hobbies: Cheer, dance and riding horses

Why are you the best candidate?: "I'm kind and encourage others."

Lyla Alger

Age: 10

Grade Completed: 4

Parents' Names: Troy and Kellsey Alger

City: Stella

School: Home school

Hobbies: Dance, sports, and quilting

Why are you the best candidate?: "I would be the best choice because I am very nice. I like to help people and do things for my community. I would be a good princess to represent our fair."

  photo  Olivia Kinslow
  
  photo  Amber Knott
  
  photo  Macie Ruhl
  
  photo  Kathryn White
  
  photo  Lyla Alger
  

Print Headline: 2023 McDonald County Fair Princess candidates

