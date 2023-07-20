Manage Subscription
2023 McDonald County Fair candidates for Queen

by Staff Reports | July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Addison Lamb

Mykala Alger

Age: 15

Grade Completed: 9

Parents' Names: Troy and Kellsey Alger

City: Stella

School: Homeschool

Hobbies: Volleyball, softball, quilting

Why are you the best candidate?: "I have a positive attitude, excellent communication skills, and a strong work ethic. These things would make me an outstanding representative of the McDonald County Fair."

Addison Lamb

Age: 16

Grade Completed: 10

Parents' Names: Travis and Sierra Lamb

City: Stella

School: East Newton

Hobbies: Softball, riding horses

Why are you the best candidate?: "If I should be chosen, it would be because I've been raised in McDonald County my entire life. My family has originated here from my great-grandpa all the way down to my dad and aunt. I take care of a lot of animals, including horses, goats, dogs and cows. Also, I have many awards and achievements in agricultural events."

Tiffany Michael

Age: 15

Grade Completed: 9

Parents' Names: Jennifer Juzeler

City: Stella

School: McDonald County High School

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and listening to music

Why are you the best candidate?: "Because I have attended the fair for so many years. I like meeting and making new friends and helping where I can."

Victoria Mills

Age: 16

Grade Completed: 10

Parents' Names: Fred and Angie Mills

City: Anderson

School: Homeschool

Hobbies: Sports and animals

Why are you the best candidate?: "I would be a good role model for the other kids and help them out."

Print Headline: 2023 McDonald County Fair candidates for Queen

