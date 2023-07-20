2023 McDonald County Fair candidates for Queen

Mykala Alger
Age: 15
Grade Completed: 9
Parents' Names: Troy and Kellsey Alger
City: Stella
School: Homeschool
Hobbies: Volleyball, softball, quilting
Why are you the best candidate?: "I have a positive attitude, excellent communication skills, and a strong work ethic. These things would make me an outstanding representative of the McDonald County Fair."
Addison Lamb
Age: 16
Grade Completed: 10
Parents' Names: Travis and Sierra Lamb
City: Stella
School: East Newton
Hobbies: Softball, riding horses
Why are you the best candidate?: "If I should be chosen, it would be because I've been raised in McDonald County my entire life. My family has originated here from my great-grandpa all the way down to my dad and aunt. I take care of a lot of animals, including horses, goats, dogs and cows. Also, I have many awards and achievements in agricultural events."
Tiffany Michael
Age: 15
Grade Completed: 9
Parents' Names: Jennifer Juzeler
City: Stella
School: McDonald County High School
Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and listening to music
Why are you the best candidate?: "Because I have attended the fair for so many years. I like meeting and making new friends and helping where I can."
Victoria Mills
Age: 16
Grade Completed: 10
Parents' Names: Fred and Angie Mills
City: Anderson
School: Homeschool
Hobbies: Sports and animals
Why are you the best candidate?: "I would be a good role model for the other kids and help them out."