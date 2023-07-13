Bennett Horne/McDonald County Press McDonald County football coach Kellen Hoover signals a play to the offense during practice Wednesday morning at Mustang Stadium. The Mustangs open their 2023 schedule with a jamboree at Mt. Vernon beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18

Print Headline: Working the offense

