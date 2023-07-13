Tech company gWorks resolves city’s issues

GOODMAN -- On Tuesday, June 21, the city of Goodman expressed its criticisms against tech company gWorks, saying its problems pertaining to the water bills and delays stemmed from gWorks' customer service and software.

gWorks spoke with reporters on Wednesday, July 5, in response to these criticisms that were brought up by the city. The company also elaborated on the solutions that were put into place to reassure residents these issues are resolved.

Laura Guntren, vice president of marketing for gWorks, took a moment to delve into its services and address the city's concern regarding the water bill issue.

gWorks is a nationwide company "with a little over 230 clients in Missouri and over 2,500 clients nationwide." It provides services and solutions to local governments through its software. This software helps many of the city's municipal departments.

The company offers additional add-ons or "hubs" that allow governments to pick which software and services they want to integrate into their government. An example of these services includes utility billing, human resources, front desk support, and citizen engagement.

"The systems are integrated and talk to each other," said Guntren. "So, it takes a lot less time. And it's a lot less error-prone."

Guntren added that if an entity uses gWorks software but wants to incorporate other software to do some of its tasks rather than gWorks software, it can cause disruptions since gWorks software is not integrated with other software.

According to Guntren, the complications began after the city made adjustments to its personnel.

"What it looks like is the city had quite a bit of turnover in terms of (its) government employee staff," said Guntren. "And several new people came on board who are basically just getting up and running on how to use gWorks."

Pertaining to the water bill issue, she said "there was an issue with the way some of the utility billing and meter reading was set up when there were new employees that came in, resulting in some inaccuracies within the utility billing itself," said Guntren. "But that issue has since been addressed."

New customers that use gWorks software receive in-depth training in order to help them use the new software.

"We actually spend quite a bit of time with new customer partners to help them customize and set up the software the way it needs to be in order to work for their particular systems and communities."

But once personnel changes occur, the company offers other resources to get these new employees up to speed through "gWorks University."

gWorks University gives them access to a "whole library of information" pertaining to the software, which includes webinars and online training.

If serious situations arise, such as audits, the company will provide customer service support "in real time" to help guide them. In some situations, it will send a representative to help them on-site.

Guntren says, 40 percent of gWorks' employees focus on customer service.

"When customer service comes into question, we want to make sure that we've done everything that we can to help people resolve the issues that they're struggling with," said Guntren.

gWorks and Goodman have now been working together to resolve the city's issues.

CJ Estes, the water clerk of Goodman, said the conversations between the city and gWorks have been "good" and, if the city has issues, gWorks has been very helpful.

"The last couple of weeks, they walked me through several things that helped me understand the system (to be) able to help the customers better," said Estes. "So, it is still a work in progress."

She also added that gWorks has "given every effort ... to make things right."

gWorks reiterates that it shines when it comes to its customer service because of its "very strict resolution standards" to make sure that any issues are addressed promptly and resolved satisfactorily.

Guntren said, "As gWorks continues its efforts to address the issues faced by Goodman, the company remains confident in its ability to deliver the software solutions and provide the necessary support to (its) clients."