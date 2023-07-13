SWC celebrates 55th Fourth of July Independence Celebration

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Residents packed into Blankenship Park at 600 North Main Street on Monday, July 3, to celebrate the 55th Annual Fourth of July Independence celebration. Some claim the celebration had more than 2,100 visitors.
During the city council meeting on Tuesday, July 11, Mayor David Blake said, "We had another successful Fourth of July Celebration. It turned out great, and everyone had a nice evening, especially those who were there."
Those who attended the celebration could purchase hotdogs, hamburgers, barbecued chicken dinners, and watermelon. The fireworks display began after dark. Attendees enjoyed free musical performances throughout the park from various artists, such as the Mark Trammell Quartet.
Public works employee Ray Cooper, who assisted at the concession stand at Blankenship Park, said attendees almost purchased all the snacks and drinks at the stand.
A few of those who attended the celebration said they wanted to express a few words about the event.
Resident Fred Nichols commented that this celebration was "real America" and "made him proud of his Southwest City heritage." Another attendee, Crystal Pramberg, said she attends the event "every year" and wanted to thank all the individuals who put the event together.
Richard and Sheila Walker have been long-time attendees of the celebration. For them, this celebration is more than just fireworks; it's about being with family and bringing the community together.
"We've been going to the Southwest City celebration for many years. It's always great to sit with the family and see old friends. The best part is watching our grandkids enjoy all the fireworks. (We're) already looking forward to next year and making more memories."