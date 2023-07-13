SWC celebrates 55th Fourth of July Independence Celebration

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Residents packed into Blankenship Park at 600 North Main Street on Monday, July 3, to celebrate the 55th Annual Fourth of July Independence celebration. Some claim the celebration had more than 2,100 visitors.

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, July 11, Mayor David Blake said, "We had another successful Fourth of July Celebration. It turned out great, and everyone had a nice evening, especially those who were there."

Those who attended the celebration could purchase hotdogs, hamburgers, barbecued chicken dinners, and watermelon. The fireworks display began after dark. Attendees enjoyed free musical performances throughout the park from various artists, such as the Mark Trammell Quartet.

Public works employee Ray Cooper, who assisted at the concession stand at Blankenship Park, said attendees almost purchased all the snacks and drinks at the stand.

A few of those who attended the celebration said they wanted to express a few words about the event.

Resident Fred Nichols commented that this celebration was "real America" and "made him proud of his Southwest City heritage." Another attendee, Crystal Pramberg, said she attends the event "every year" and wanted to thank all the individuals who put the event together.

Richard and Sheila Walker have been long-time attendees of the celebration. For them, this celebration is more than just fireworks; it's about being with family and bringing the community together.

"We've been going to the Southwest City celebration for many years. It's always great to sit with the family and see old friends. The best part is watching our grandkids enjoy all the fireworks. (We're) already looking forward to next year and making more memories."

Photo submitted by Richard and Sheila Walker This little one is making a mess and enjoying munching on some snacks. The celebration was for all ages.



Photo submitted by Richard and Sheila Walker Residents enjoyed some music during the celebration. The Mark Trammell Quartet stopped by to perform a few songs. The quartet entertains audiences with its signature gospel music.



Photo submitted by Richard and Sheila Walker An aerial view of the 55th annual Southwest City Fourth of July celebration.



Photo submitted by Richard and Sheila Walker Residents were welcomed with barbecued chicken dinners and other goodies, such as watermelon.



Photo submitted by Richard and Sheila Walker Residents packed into Southwest City Park to enjoy the Fourth of July celebration.

