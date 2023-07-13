RELIGION: Worry weighs us down

We thanked God for the rain and lifted up the Mark Lindquist family in prayer as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and Janet Chaney shared a praise.

In announcements, Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All children are welcome to enjoy food, crafts, games, music, and Bible story time.

Wednesday night Bible Study begins at 6:30 p.m. and Christians for the Community Prayer Walk will be held Tuesday evening in Southwest City, beginning at 6 p.m. Homecoming will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20. The Butler Creek Boys will share praise music during the worship service with a short message from Brother Roger Gill. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the morning worship. We will be celebrating 119 years of worship services at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome.

The adult Sunday school class studied Jeremiah 23:1-12 in the lesson, "Rulers," which reminds us that God promises to give His people a trustworthy, righteous ruler. "Leaders are accountable for their actions and believers must be careful who they allow to influence them."

After reading Psalm 107:19-21 and 2 Corinthians 4:16-10, Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional, "The Opening Lines." We are reminded that our bodies get road weary on the outside from the hard times in life, but the good times remind us of the promises of God. Things we can't see last forever.

Tyrel Lett asked for God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Mitchell Lett served as ushers, with a piano special from Susan Cory. Karen Gardner shared solo praise music as well. Congregational hymns included "At The Cross."

Brother Roger Gil brought us God's message in Sunday's sermon, "The Captivity of Worry." Scripture was from Matthew 6:25-34, as God talks about worry.

Brother Roger began by telling us that "the Sermon on the Mount was the greatest sermon ever. God's words can help you with worry. He tells us not to worry about food, drink or clothing. Birds in the sky don't carry cash or credit cards and if God can take care of them, you are much more and He can take care of you. Earthly possessions have distracted people from God. You cannot serve two masters: God and money. Don't worry about "the stuff." That "stuff" can cause great worry. Worry can choke or strangle the mind and you become ineffective. "Stuff" deteriorates, breaks down and loses its value. The worry weighs us down. You can't serve God and money. The future is unknown and uncontrollable. God is in charge."

Brother Roger told us that it is human nature to worry. "God's word can help you with worry. The scripture in Matthew 6 also tells us about what Jesus was NOT teaching here. Don't worry doesn't mean don't plan. Jesus planned for His disciples. There is a difference between worry (about a future unknown) and concern (focus on now and actions we can take.) Don't worry doesn't mean not to be concerned. We can have concern, but God doesn't want us to worry. When we worry, we take things away from God. When the pandemic was going on, instead of worrying about toilet paper, people should have spent that time in Bible study, slowing down and spending time with family. Worry doesn't accomplish anything productive. Worry is not consistent, is not rational and is not effective. Worry subtracts from our happiness, divides our mind and multiplies our misery. Scripture tells us that worry is not logical as Jesus tells us of 'the lilies in the field that neither toil nor spin.'"

Brother Roger told us that the scripture tells us how to get control over worry. In Matthew 6:33, Jesus tells us, "But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things shall be added to you." Brother Roger reminded us that we must have priorities. "We need priority and we need a plan. Don't dwell on tomorrow's stress. Don't dwell on yesterday's mess. Keep walking in faith." Jesus tells us in Matthew 6:34, "Therefore don't worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble."

In closing, Brother Roger told us our priority should be to seek the kingdom of God. "Slow down and take an inventory of life. What is the real value of material things? Our energy and strength should go to our faith, our family and our church. People are too busy. We need a plan. We lose our grip on life when we add today's concern to tomorrow's agenda. When we carry too many things, we drop some. Slow down. When we carry too much in life, it gets too heavy. Each day has its own troubles. Don't worry about tomorrow. We are never guaranteed tomorrow anyway. Worry takes away our strength and focus. Keep walking in faith and have your priorities in order."

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek Baptist Church is 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. For more information about Vacation Bible School, call 417-475-3212 or 417-762-3483.

