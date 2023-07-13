RELIGION: Disagree without being disagreeable

What do you do when someone disagrees with you? Do you join the fuss, or do you allow disagreement and go on with life?

In 1958, I met a person in California who can't stand it when someone disagrees with him. In fact, he is not happy unless a squabble, a disagreement, or a fuss is taking place. If someone does something nice for him, he finds a way to turn it around and make it look bad.

For example, about 10 years ago, I tried to put a little happiness in his miserable existence by sending him a birthday card. How did he respond? Two weeks later, I received a notice from his lawyer threatening to sue me for harassing him.

I met another man in New Mexico in 1991 who became a good friend. This man enjoyed bouncing ideas off me, getting my opinion, then arguing -- even getting agitated -- about our differences. At first, I wouldn't join the fray with him, but he just had to have someone to spar with mentally and verbally. It was his way of having fun. So I drank his Coca Cola, ate his cookies, helped him enjoy life, and we stayed friends.

The California acquaintance was disagreeable, but the New Mexico man enjoyed his kind of game. Of course, he always tried to prove me wrong, so I was careful about how I interacted. When Carol and I moved to Arkansas, he had to find someone else to argue with.

I've been writing for public newspapers since 2001. When the papers are read by thousands of people every week, there is always someone who disagrees with me, but I think that's great. They are reading and -- hopefully -- learning. It is okay to disagree. The joy comes if we can discuss our disagreement and come to an understanding. We can even agree to disagree.

In New Mexico, a number of readers were members of the Wicca religion, and they chose one of their members to interact with me through the "letter to the editor" option. They also sent me letters through the U.S. Mail, threatening to harm me through their spells. That never bothered me because Proverbs 26:2 says, "Curses will not harm someone who is innocent; they are like sparrows or swallows that fly around and never land" (NCV). So I thanked them for reading the newspaper and my articles.

Several people in various states have tried to destroy my reputation by making up lies about me. Several people who claim to be atheists use the Bible as they attempt to destroy my credibility, but I don't care. I am glad that they've been reading my articles for at least 10 years, and I hope they eventually learn to understand life.

I hope you realize that I am not complaining. I'm actually happy about their disagreements because they are being exposed to truth: New information about theology, history, culture, science -- or at least my understanding of all the above. And to be open with you, I have made mistakes at times, and I've been glad for the corrections readers sent me.

As I was teaching in a Bible study many years ago, I realized that someone did not agree with what I said.

"Mike, what did I say that you disagree with?"

"Nothing, pastor Gene."

"You do disagree. What did I say that bothers you? When I teach, we interact freely."

With the door for challenging me wide open, Mike quoted what I said, and asked what I meant. I laughed when I realized that I made a statement in a rather clumsy manner. So I restated it.

"I agree with that. The other way you said it didn't make sense to me. Thank you."

Friends, it's okay to disagree, but it is not okay to be disagreeable. To disagree reveals a difference of understanding, but to be disagreeable reveals an immature person or a poor attitude. When Jesus' disciples disagreed with what He (Jesus) said, they asked for clarification. But when the Pharisees disagreed with Jesus, they first maligned His character and integrity, then decided to have Him put to death.

This may surprise you, but not all disagreements have to be resolved. But we do need to grow up and learn how to develop an agreeable nature. Let's not tear each other down but learn how to bless others with our words and our attitudes.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, speaker, and president of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.