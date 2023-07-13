Pineville annexes two properties

PINEVILLE -- At its meeting Tuesday, the board of aldermen in Pineville passed two resolutions annexing properties into the city.

The first voluntary annexation was for a property on Scenic Lane.

After the board voted to approve the resolution, city clerk Melissa Ziemianin said the homeowner needs to tap into city water as soon as possible because her well "has quit." The board approved a motion to allow the homeowner to tap into city water.

The second voluntary annexation was for a property on Route H.

In old business, public works superintendent Chris Tinsley told the board that a portion of the Sugar Creek project is complete and that the city needs to clean up around the old well house and get a contractor licensed in wells to plug the well.

Also, on Tuesday, the board approved opening a checking account for the new water tower project since there will be a grant and a loan involved. The account will be closed upon completion of the project.

Tinsley also told the board he needed to run a sewer line across Jesse James Road to a property where a family wants city sewer.

Scott Dennis, mayor pro tem, questioned whether Tinsley and his crew would dig up the ditch on Jesse James Road that the city spent so much money to repair. Tinsley said he had already run several sewer lines under the ditch lately for other customers.

The board also approved paying bills amounting to $59,205.