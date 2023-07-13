OPINION: Why is suicide and divorce prominent in law enforcement?

On Father's Day this year, one of my daughters gave me a book to read called "Walk the Blue Line" (Hachette Book Group, c. 2023). She felt that since I am a law enforcement chaplain, I might find it interesting. I did.

It bears the subtitle "They Walk the Line Between Life and Death" and has James Patterson and Matt Eversmann as its co-authors. Patterson is one of the world's bestselling authors and Eversmann is an Army veteran with twenty years' experience. However, believing that they wrote this book is a misnomer. They may have edited it, but the book is an anthology of a large number of people, both men and women, who share their stories about what it's like being a policeperson. If anyone ever wonders what a law enforcement officer does, or does not do, they should read this book for a real eye-opener.

As I read this book, I recognized a great many of the stories being told, for I have been around long enough to have seen and heard a lot about law enforcement people. They are from all over the United States and include men and women of all departments and rank doing their jobs and experiencing both the good and the bad aspects of it. It's out of that background that I want to share a few insights about these stories. Then, next week I want to share with you a real-life episode about the horrible shooting in Columbine, Colo.

It's obvious that there is a lot of criminal activity going on in our country, and according to these firsthand reports, most of it occurs in the poor parts of a community under the influx of the drug pushers. The good cops place their lives on the line as they seek to interact with these people and often identify with some of them and their problems. It tears at their hearts to see young boys and girls caught up in these crime-infested areas living with parents who have never attempted to help them get right in the world. Tragically, they are doomed to failure from the moment they are born unless someone somehow helps them. Good cops attempt to be that person, but it is extremely difficult.

The results of being involved in shooting confrontations, seeing firsthand the devastation and carnage created by deranged individuals, and too often witnessing the injury and death of innocent people, especially children, has created a terrible amount of post-traumatic stress disorder among law enforcement individuals. This is magnified whenever the police officer has faced imminent danger and has escaped successfully or has been injured. These crisis events tend to reflect back on one's past and focus on family members and loved ones.

Unfortunately, a lot of law enforcement officers do not recognize PTSD or choose to ignore it. Its results may be devastating. Flashbacks, night sweats, confusion at a crime scene, unable to forget terrible things, and not having anyone to talk with about them create a poor police officer. A few officers are married to someone who is able to handle their stresses and provide an outlet for distressed officers, but too many are not able to handle them with the result being too many divorces. Some officers also find a colleague to share his or her feelings with, but that is not always possible either. Too often, an isolated police officer turns to drugs or alcohol with his or her problems. Or, more tragically, the officer chooses to commit suicide as a way to find peace. Divorces and suicides among law enforcement personnel are among the highest anywhere in the world. Suicides are extremely high.

Fortunately, there is more help today for officers suffering from PTSD. It used to be (and still is in many situations) that an officer admitting to needing help was immediately inviting a bad service record and almost no possibility for promotion, but today many law enforcement officers have recognized the need and provided help without penalizing the officers. Recognizing one's needs and getting help is a good way to improve a law enforcement officer.

Lastly, these stories reflect the growing hate and condemnation the public has developed against law enforcement personnel, much of this being caused by bad press. Yes, there really are some bad cops out there (just like there are bad people in every profession, even the chaplaincy), but most of them are hardworking, caring officers who want to "defend, serve, and protect" our communities. These stories reveal this growing hatred of law enforcement personnel over the past decade that did not exist earlier, as well as the devastating impact it makes on officers doing their best to walk the thin blue line.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.