OPINION: Don’t trample strawberries in the Ozarks

In the early part of the 20th century, folks in McDonald County, Missouri had a lot to be proud of. The small towns that dotted the Ozark landscape seemed to be somewhat immune from big-city problems. Kids learned to read and write in small schools where the teachers were not only educators but neighbors to those they schooled.

The rivers and streams ran clear and, on hot summer days, parents stood knee-deep in the Elk River watching as their kids learned to swim. The pews were filled on Sunday mornings and parishioners lowered their heads as pastors said a prayer. The seasons passed from one to another and in the spring and summer months, the farmers planted and harvested their crops.

There was of course wheat, corn and soybeans, but in 1921 there was another very important and profitable crop, strawberries. Those delicious fruits were grown all over McDonald County but the journey from planting to harvesting, like any crop, was fraught with hazards.

The growing of strawberries was a profitable venture, but farmers had to contend with all manner of perils. Drought, flooding, and the ever-looming threat of insect infestation could jeopardize the successful growth of the juicy berries. Then there was the labor issue to deal with. For some years the county was a place where nearly twenty-five thousand pickers gathered up the sweet berries.

With the influx of that number of out-of-towners into the sparsely populated area of McDonald County, there were bound to be some minor problems, as farmer and strawberry grower H.J. Chapman soon discovered. It appeared that some of Chapman's pickers considered a batch of strawberry wine to be unsuitable, so they spiced the drink up with a generous helping of corn whiskey. It didn't take long for the group to become drunk and disorderly.

Other workers discovered they had far too much time on their hands and considered an illegal dice game held at the canning factory a suitable way to pass the hours. Neither the drunk and disorderly fellows or the men caught gambling found favor with county sheriff Slavens.

All the lawbreakers were arrested and taken to the county jail. When Chapman noticed the unexplained absence of the men the following day, he began questioning some of the pickers about the whereabouts of the absentees. It didn't take long before he learned of their predicament. A call to Sheriff Slavens confirmed the men's arrests and Chapman learned he would be shorthanded for twenty-one days.

A local berry grower, G.W. Ebbinghause, ran into a slightly different problem in June of 1921. While taking care of chores in his packing shed, some movement from one of his fields caught his attention. Dropping his tool he walked to the doorway and to his amazement he spied several men walking around and on his strawberries.

The farmer minced no words as he admonished the group and told them in no uncertain words how displeased he was with their stroll among his berries. He made it clear that they were trespassing on private property and each and every one of them should get off his land. G.W. later discovered who one of the trespassers was.

To Ebbinghause the revelation that one of the fellows walking in his strawberry patch was Missouri Governor Hyde was purely and simply inconsequential. The Joplin Globe-Democrat Newspaper later reported that the farmer was so infuriated with the manner in which the Governor and his cohorts trampled his strawberries, he not only ordered the group from his property but in doing so blurted out a plethora of uncalled-for unpleasantries. In observance of good taste, most, if not all of the words reputed to be spoken, cannot be repeated here.

The story of Ebbinghause's encounter with the governor found its way into the newspaper but curiously the farmer was not mentioned by name. Not only was G.W.'s name missing but to his way of thinking many of the facts were also nowhere to be found. It appeared that a member of the good and honorable governor's entourage had submitted the story to the paper.

As G.W. laid the paper down, and after carefully reading each and every word, the angry farmer knew there was only one thing to do, and he was ready and willing to do it. Ebbinghause gathered up pen and paper and as he sat at his old desk he began to write. He was writing a letter that would be sent to the Joplin Globe-Democrat Newspaper and this time the factual details of the incident would certainly be told.

"There have been made public through your newspaper several statements regarding an incident which took place at my farm on Thursday, May 25. I ask you to give room to the other side of the story and publish this letter in full, with equal prominence as you gave the first.

'I was engaged in harvesting my berries on that day and was myself doing the work of two or three persons in the packing shed because I was short of help and about thirty-four workers were depending upon my individual efforts to keep them going. So, you may know, I was truly a busy man.

'It then was that my berry field was invaded by a bunch of people who recklessly tramped and walked about in and over the place at their own pleasure. I did not count the party, but there were about a dozen.

'Now I wish to say for myself that I consider it not only discourteous but even presumptuous for anyone to trespass upon another's crop, and even the governor (with due respect) can not tread so lightly as not to crush the fruit.

'Further, when you go to see him in his office, you will go through several degrees of form before you can see him, and then you will be ushered in and out at his pleasure.

'Let me say here and now that I claim the same right as any man, and I expect the same consideration as even the governor. I consider Governor Hyde a capable man and will give him my support at all times regardless of what party ticket he may be on. But, I have as much and more personal consideration for any boy or girl that was working for me, and I give them all I am capable of in appreciation and hospitality.

'When I write this, I am offering neither apology nor excuse. Have we a less equal law in Missouri?

'As for that J.S. Ellis and that bunch of gumshoes-wearing political heelers is concerned, let me say that God pity the county or country that claims them."

The correspondence was signed, "And oblige, respectfully yours, G.W. Ebbinghaus." The letter appeared, just as written, in the Joplin Globe-Democrat Newspaper. G.W. never heard from the governor or anyone representing him regarding the matter.

The governor did however publicly acknowledge that 253 railway box cars filled with delicious and untrampled strawberries were recently shipped from Anderson.

By the way, Ebbinghause did have a banner strawberry cop that year.

