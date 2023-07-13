Noel discusses new business, reports

NOEL -- At Noel's monthly city meeting at City Hall, the board of aldermen and the mayor discussed new business, expenses and city reports.

Under new business, it was noted that the city was approached by an individual interested in purchasing two unrenovated buildings on Main Street that are currently set to be renovated with a grant the city has obtained. According to the prospective buyer, the hope for the buildings would be to convert one into an office space and the other into a franchised fitness center.

The council tabled the matter and did not conclude whether the buildings would be put up for bid. If the city decides to sell, the grant money could possibly be used to revitalize the community in other ways.

The council determined that individuals driving ATVs in the city must obtain a permit to drive them on city and state roads; permits will need to be updated yearly.

Marie Strader approached the board requesting a zoning variance for her properties at 1908 S. Kings Highway and 1916 S. Kings Highway, where Strader owns and operates AirBnBs. The variance request was approved.

The board voted to renew the city's current health insurance policy.

In the marshal's report, Randy Wilson noted he got an engine for the black Explorer using funds from the Tahoe and additional funds.

The fire department report noted that 35 calls were received by the department on Independence Day weekend. It also noted that truck issues presented at last month's meeting had been repaired.

Monthly expenses of $112,397.80 were approved.