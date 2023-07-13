MCHS alum helping younger players





ANDERSON -- Jennifer Jackson is a junior high softball player who dreams of someday playing softball in college. Alexa Hopkins is a college softball player who hopes to help Jackson's dreams come true.

Hopkins, who pitched for the McDonald County Lady Mustangs, graduating in 2021, will pitch for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane beginning in September after two years as a standout for Murray State College in Tishomingo, Okla.

Hopkins is spending time in Anderson this summer, helping train younger softball players like Jackson. The college pitcher, whose younger sister, Kearston, is a freshman catcher battling for a starting spot in this fall's lineup for the McDonald County High School team, said she has 12 to 14 girls she's working with this summer, 10 of whom are in the McDonald County R-1 School District.

"It means a lot to me to be able to work with them because that means I get to help people fill the shoes that I filled when I was in high school," she said. "I get to help them fill those same roles."

Hopkins is one of several former Lady Mustang softball players who made it to a collegiate diamond, a point not lost on Jackson.

"It means a lot to me because I want to go on and play high school and college softball. I want to train so I can get better," Jackson said when asked about learning from a player who was once in her shoes. "It sets an example of how I can make it (to the college level) after playing for my school."

Besides being a pitcher, Jackson plays first and third base. The drills she went through with Hopkins on Tuesday were all pitching drills.

The two were joined by Addison Lamb, who will be a junior at East Newton High School in the fall and served as Jackson's catcher during Tuesday's drills. Lamb said she hopes to play softball at Crowder College after high school.

Both are learning from one of the best in Hopkins, who was named TUCCI/NFCA NJCAA Division II Pitcher of the Year last season while helping Murray State to a NJCAA Division II record 58-game winning streak. The sophomore righthander finished with a 22-2 overall record (tied for eighth nationally in wins) and also picked up 10 saves. Her earned run average was a stellar 1.02, and she notched 168 strikeouts while walking only 21 over 172 innings pitched.

Hopkins held her opponents to just a .180 batting average and allowed only four extra-base hits -- one triple and three home runs -- in 632 at-bats.

Before stepping up to the high school level with the Lady Mustangs, Jackson will be playing for a junior high squad that won the Big 8 West Conference Championship in the spring.

When asked if she was ready to start climbing the ladder through the talented and successful McDonald County softball program, Jackson said, "I'm looking forward to it so I can get better at softball and get more training. And I'm also looking forward to it because I love softball."



