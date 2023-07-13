McDonald County Press obituaries for the week of July 13, 2023

Pamela Jean Killion

April 24, 1957

July 3, 2023

Pamela Jean Killion, 66, of Southwest City, Mo., died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born in Neosho, Mo., on April 24, 1957, to James and Donna (Penn) Robbins. She worked at Simmons in Southwest City for more than 20 years. She enjoyed softball, yard sales, sitting at the creek, and riding four-wheelers.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Steve Killion; a sister, Carol Sue Robbins; nephew, BJ Robbins; grandson, Lane Killion; and great-granddaughter, Hattie Jo Orrell.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Anacito (Eli Gonzalez) of Southwest City, Stephanie Jacks (Derek Marvin) of Southwest City; a sister, Kay Robbins (Marian Crowley) of Southwest City; and five grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Full Gospel Church in Southwest City, with Pastor JR Morgan officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

Arrangements are by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Mark Alan Lindquist

Dec. 11, 1959

July 4, 2023

Mark Alan Lindquist died July 4, 2023, in Bentonville, Ark., after battling cancer.

He was born in Redding, Calif., on Dec. 11, 1959. His family moved to Powell, Mo., when he was young. He graduated from McDonald County High School in 1978. He was the owner of Southwest City Milling Company in Southwest City, Mo. He was later employed by Community Support Services in Joplin, Mo. He had one son by his former wife, Kristy Spillers, Creed Lindquist of Southwest City and Rogers, Ark. After 30 years, he reunited with Carolyn Stephenson McKinlay; they married on Nov. 22, 2011. He was an avid golfer and played for the Miller Ponies Baseball Team. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and nature's quiet moments. On May 22, 2011, he became a survivor of the Joplin tornado after his body was thrown a city block and discovered under a pile of rubble. He lay for three days in a hospital prior to being identified and was comatose for seven weeks. His story was followed internationally, and in 2012 he was named one of the "50 Missourians You Need to Know."

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Roger Crosswhite; sister, Vehrlene Crosswhite.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn; son, Creed; stepchildren, Adam McKinlay of Great Falls, Mont., Clinton McKinlay (Sami) of Great Falls, Tessa McKinlay of Harrison, Ark., Myles McKinlay (Jeana) of Great Falls; 10 step-grandchildren; his sister, Linda Baldwin (Bill Cearnal) of Joplin, Keith Lindquist (Norma) of Southwest City, Janie Lindquist (David Mott) of Marble Falls, Ark.

A funeral service was held at First Baptist Church in Southwest City, Mo., on Monday, July 10, 2023. The interment was at Cowan Cemetery, near Powell, Mo.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Donald Wayne Marsh

Jan. 10, 1941

June 29, 2023

Donald Wayne Marsh, 82 of Jane, Mo., died June 29, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1941, in Moran, Kan., to Emory and Mina (Timmons) Marsh. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962 as an aviation electrician and a helicopter technician aboard the USS Yorktown. After his military service, he worked for NCR Computer Company as a computer technician, working on mainframes. He married Freda Fowler in LaHarpe, Kan., on Dec. 27, 1963. The couple were members of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane. He enjoyed quail and pheasant hunting with his father and son, and traveling with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; two brothers; one grandson; and two daughters-in-law.

He is survived by his wife, Freda; two sons, Steven Marsh of Grain Valley, Mo., Larry Marsh of Anderson, Mo.; two sisters; a daughter-in-law; and 12 grandchildren

A graveside service was held Thursday, July 6, 2023, at New Bethel Cemetery, Anderson, Mo., with full military honors.

Arrangements were by the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

