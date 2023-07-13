McDonald County Booking Report

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 2

Kelsi M. Johnston, 25, Noel, owner operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) -- first offense

Jesse W Leach, 28, Rogers, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, DWI -- person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle, leaving the scene of accident -- property damage exceeded $1,000

Joel Ukaw, 56, Noel, DWI -- persistent, driving while revoked or driving while suspended (2)

July 4

Jeremiah Wayne Smith, 43, Anderson, domestic assault -- first degree -- first offense, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct

Lyndol Charles Wolfe, 37, Noel, probation violation

July 5

Austin Thomas Lankford, 28, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 16-19 miles per hour)

Ariaunna Justice Elize Marcum, 22, no address provided, stealing $750 or more (2)

July 6

Justin Lee Mulkey, 34, Anderson, domestic assault -- third degree

Dagoberto Vargas, 55, Southwest City, operated vehicle on highway without valid license -- third and subsequent offense

July 7

Jerry R Ware, 30, Southwest City, assault -- second degree, burglary -- first degree, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, driving while intoxicated

Brandi Pearl York, 27, Pineville, probation violation, burglary -- second degree, stealing -- fourth of subsequent stealing offense within 10 years

July 8

Michelle Lynn Dalton, 50, Anderson, authorize/knowingly permit person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right, animal nuisance

Garren Lee Hixson, 35, Anderson, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense, abuse or neglect of child under section 568.060.5(1) -- no sexual contact

Kimberley Marie Hixson, 31, Lanagan, domestic assault -- fourth degree -- first or second offense, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5 -- no sexual contact

Jeremiah Gerald Moody, 41, Goodman, domestic assault -- third degree

Karen C Spencer, 46, Neosho, domestic assault -- third degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Benjamin Travis Jackson, 38, Anderson, failed to register vehicle, operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, stealing/larceny/theft (2), shoplifting