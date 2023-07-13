Court Report

Division I

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Anglin Family Investments v. Jessica D. Lankey. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments v. Wade A Taff. Unlawful detainer.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Candice M. Whited James. Suit on account.

Bank of America, N.A. v. Patricia G. Clower. Suit on account.

Bell Management, Inc. v. Melvina Chaj. Rent and possession.

Capital One, N.A. v. April L. Randall. Suit on account.

CKS Prime Investments LLC. v. Brian C. Hussong. Suit on account.

Credit Corp. Solutions Inc. v. Jennifer Boylan. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC. v. Sean A Slinkard. Suit on account.

Discover Bank v. Jackeline Arcos. Suit on account.

The Empire District Electric v. Janie L. Daugherty. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Hollie Duckett. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System v. Thomas W. Madewell. Specific performance.

Freeman Health System v. Randy L. Taylor. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Cassandra Robles. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Mark A. Smith. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital v. Orie T. Williams. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Ryan Compton. Suit on account.

Mariner Finance, LLC. v. Abraham Rodriguez. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Jennifer Jones. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC. v. Trenda Richmond. Suit on account.

Tower Loan of Missouri, LLC. v. Janice Pahmer. Breach of contract.

Whistler Flats, LLC. v. Ruth Barbosa. Unlawful detainer.

Velocity Investments, LLC. v. Holly Gilbert. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

Natasha D. Wilcox v. Lane G. Brodie.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Gabrielle Ann Aguilar. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Thomas Joe Angel Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Seth Allen Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lisa Gail Bacila. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Timmy L. Dial. Tampering with a utility meter.

Lewis E. Jordan. DWI -- alcohol.

Nicholas Lathrop. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Eliberto (BJ) Ramirez Jr. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Brelynn H. Wellbaum. DWI -- alcohol. Exceeded posted speed limit. Failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right.

Dagoberto Vargas. Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Felonies:

Matthew Eugene Brazeal. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Jolie G. Caylor. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Martha Rae Cupp. Trafficking drugs or attempt.

Konnar R. Davenport. Property damage.

Martin Lance Waylon Hackett. Domestic Assault.

Talbert Marshall. Harassment.

Justin Lee Mulkey. Domestic assault.

Ashley Ann Roberts. Stealing -- $750 or more.

Courtney A. Ross. Assault.

Jeremiah W. Smith. Domestic assault. Endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk.

Jerry Russell Ware II. Burglary. Assault. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

David A. Watkins. Assault. Armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Cody Aaron Glen Hobbs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Christopher Boyd Hutcheson. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

John Moore. Driver fail to secure child less than 8 years-old in child restraint or booster seat. Driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Madison M. Parker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lejend S. Lanford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

