Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

College honors

by Staff Reports | July 13, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2023 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

From Noel, senior Liam Corrick.

Mercer University

Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta, Ga.

From Pineville, Kylie Helm graduated College of Health Professions with a bachelor of science degree.

University of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas held fall commencement Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, in the Farris Center on campus. Degrees and certificates were conferred to approximately 1,225 graduates from various colleges.

Richard Trey Anderson of Washburn, Mo., graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education in kinesiology and physical education in grades K-12.

Print Headline: College honors

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Tech company gWorks resolves city’s issues
by Daniel Bereznicki
City approves ‘5K Water Gun Run’
by Daniel Bereznicki
SWC celebrates 55th Fourth of July Independence Celebration
by Daniel Bereznicki
Pineville annexes two properties
by Rachel Dickerson
Noel discusses new business, reports
by By Alexus Underwood Special to McDonald County Press
ADVERTISEMENT