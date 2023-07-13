College honors

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology announced the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2023 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

From Noel, senior Liam Corrick.

Mercer University

Mercer University conferred bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees to more than 2,300 students at five commencements held in May in Macon and Atlanta, Ga.

From Pineville, Kylie Helm graduated College of Health Professions with a bachelor of science degree.

University of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas held fall commencement Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, in the Farris Center on campus. Degrees and certificates were conferred to approximately 1,225 graduates from various colleges.

Richard Trey Anderson of Washburn, Mo., graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education in kinesiology and physical education in grades K-12.