City approves ‘5K Water Gun Run’

SOUTHWEST CITY -- During the city council meeting in Southwest City on Tuesday, July 11, Kelly Jones, the new summer ball program director, petitioned the city to allow her to organize a 5K run fundraiser to support the summer ball program during the off-season.

Present at this meeting were Mayor David Blake, Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Alderman George Snow, Alderman Ridge Carpenter, police chief Bud Gow, and city clerk Jenifer Anderson.

"We were thinking about doing a 5K here in town," said Jones. "I'm looking at probably the end of August, maybe a Saturday towards the end of it." Jones requested the city reserve the date of Saturday, Aug. 26, for the event.

She also requested law enforcement officers to be present at the event as a safety measure for residents.

Jones's idea for the fundraiser revolves around a unique audience participation experience.

"I'd like to do a water gun run, where the bystanders get to shoot water guns at people."

Jones said that, during 5K runs in the past, observers used to toss water balloons at the runners to cool them down, but it left a mess after the race.

"It's still going to be hot. It's something that entices people to come in," said Jones. "And even if you're not participating in the run, you can come and just shoot people with water guns. I think it sounds like a lot of fun."

Blake said, "I'm all in favor of any fundraisers you can do to support the summer ball program."

The city made a motion and approved Jones' request to have the "5K Water Gun Run" in the city.

Other Business

The city will be accepting bids for the city's water system improvement project on Monday, Aug. 7.

The police department wrote 24 citations -- five for speeding, five for no valid driver's license, two for expired plates, one for fraud, six for no insurance, one for drinking in the park, one for a lane violation, one for failure to register vehicle and two for careless and imprudent driving. The department also wrote 13 warnings and made 2 arrests.

The city plans to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to set the 2023 tax levy. The city must hold a public hearing to set the 2023 personal and real estate tax rate for the 2023 year. This public hearing will be a part of the city council meeting to allow sufficient time for paperwork to be finalized. If the city doesn't hold a public hearing, it will be out of compliance with the Missouri State Auditor's Office.

The city also paid the bills in the amount of $28,234.39.