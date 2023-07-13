Burgi named baseball coach at Carthage

CARTHAGE -- Carthage High School announced hiring Kevin Burgi as its new head baseball coach.

The announcement was made on July 2 in a news release issued by the Carthage R-9 School District.

Burgi served as the head baseball coach of the McDonald County Mustangs for five years, stepping down after the 2022 season to move into the classroom to teach full-time. He led the Mustangs to the Big 8 West Conference championship in 2021 and the Big 8 Conference championship in 2022 and was named Big 8 Conference High School Baseball Coach of the Year in both years.

The news release states these honors "serve as a testament to his dedication, strategic prowess, and the exceptional leadership he brings to the field," adding, "with an impressive track record and a deep understanding of the game, Burgi brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to the Tigers."

Burgi follows in the footsteps of his father, John Burgi, who previously held the position of Carthage's head baseball coach. School officials said, "This familial connection highlights the deep-rooted commitment that Burgi has for Carthage and his passion for shaping the future of its baseball program."

Kevin Burgi and his wife Carrie have three children: Olivia, Brooks and Brynlee.

"I am very excited to take a job at a school district and within a community that I have felt a connection with my entire life," said Burgi. "This position comes with great responsibility because of the rich tradition that has been established by so many great people in the program's history. The success was built through hard work and dedication from many stakeholders in the community. The coaching staff will work to continue and build on this tradition. I would like to thank the Carthage administration and school board for giving me this amazing opportunity."

"We are excited to have Coach Burgi leading our baseball program," stated Mark Baker, retiring Carthage superintendent. "He is a well-known name in the area after a stellar career at McDonald County."