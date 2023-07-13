Manage Subscription
Briefs

by Staff Reports | July 13, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

McDonald County Senior Center Noel

McDonald County Senior Center business hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch hour from 11 a.m. to noon. The center is located at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel.

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel will hold bingo night at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 14. The entry fee is a nonperishable food item per card, and you can play with the same card all night. Dinner is available for $3 per plate. Tea, coffee and water will be available at no cost. There will be fun and prizes.

Blessings Cupboard Food Pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 624 Johnson Drive in Noel. For more information, contact Louine at 417-475-3195.

Music night at the McDonald County Senior Center will be 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15. There will be a potluck dinner. Bring your favorite dish. Tea, coffee and water will be available at no cost. Contact Louine at 417-475-3195 for more information.

Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center has a dinner and a dance every Friday night. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal at 6 p.m. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with a live country band each week. This week, July 14, the Timberline Country Band playing will be playing. The cover charge is $5, and refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information. The center is located at 719 Carter Street in Stella.

Print Headline: Briefs

