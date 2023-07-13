Additional McDonald County obituaries for the week of July 13, 2023

Jessie June Lowe

June 21, 1930

July 9, 2023

Jessie June Lowe, 92, of Carthage, Mo., died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born June 21, 1930, in Kansas City, Mo., to Otis and Iva (Michael) Duckett. She married Walter B. Lowe on July 26, 1948, in Bentonville, Ark. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking and gardening. She was a homemaker and enjoyed time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ricky Dean Foster; brothers, Earl Duckett, Otis Dale Duckett; sisters, Lois Hawman, and Willa Dean Graham.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Lowe, of the home; a son, Danny Walter Lowe of Joplin, Mo.; daughter, Sandra June Lowe of Joplin; a brother, Billy Gene Duckett of Eugene, Ore.; a sister, Joyce Gail Mullins of Springfield, Ore.; and three grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Howard Cemetery in Goodman, Mo., with Sandra Lowe officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Peggy Jean Mullin

May 16, 1941

July 10, 2023

Peggy Jean Mullin, 82, of Anderson, Mo., died July 10, 2023, at the Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

She was born May 16, 1941, in Joplin, Mo., to Olis Earl and Ruby Irene (Wyrick) Barker. She married Ronald Joe Mullin on July 16, 1980, in Pineville, Mo. She was a homemaker, enjoyed crocheting afghans and was an avid reader. Her great-grandfather was a Cherokee Indian Chief, Nathan "Cheesesquire" Kirkland, on record in the Smithsonian Institute.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeffrey Alan McLean; brother, Arthur Barker; and a sister, Helen Anderson.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Joe Mullin, of the home; two sons, Dennis Mullin, Darin Mullin, both of Neosho, Mo.; a brother, Olis Earl Barker II of Neosho; sisters, Phyllis Thornton, Carol Lee Scribner, both of Neosho; and several grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, with Pastor Leo Lenze officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home on Thursday, July 13, 3023.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Carolyn Sue Thomas

April 1, 1937

July 10, 2023

Carolyn Sue Thomas, 86, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, July 10, 2023.

She was born in Ellington, Mo., on April 1, 1937, to Ollie Dell Givens and Willard Rayfield. Her formative years were spent in Kansas City, Mo. She married Jim Thomas in 1953, and they moved to Noel in 1962. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Noel. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening. She opened her home to caring for people's children from birth to school age and helped raise many children through the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Jim Thomas; and two brothers, Bob and Jack Rayfield.

She is survived by her two children, Christie Thomas and Brian Thomas, both of Noel; and a grandson, Joshua Newburn.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

