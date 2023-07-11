OPINION: Why do they call me Honey and Sweetheart?

It happened again today. I pulled up to the second window of the drive-through restaurant and this young and slender blond girl called me names -- not bad names, but names that seem a bit inappropriate since I am certainly old enough to be her father and probably old enough to be her grandfather. Anyway, before she finally handed me my food, she had called me Honey several times and ended our brief drive-through encounter by calling me Sweetie.

Today was no isolated incident, nor was it the same drive-through or the same young woman. This seems to happen often, and the name-callers cover a broad age spectrum.

I was alone in the car today, but it has happened many times with Mrs. Griz sitting in the seat next to me, raising the question of how this lady knows me and why she is addressing me as her sweetheart.

Why do they call me such names? I can't come up with any logical reason. They don't even know how sweet I am -- maybe a bit sour.

It's sure not that I have been running around on Mrs. Griz. And I don't think it's being suggestive.

It happened recently at a restaurant after church on Sunday. A waitress called me "Baby" right in front of Mrs. Griz. I thought maybe Mrs. Griz missed the comment since she had a cold and wasn't hearing quite as well, but she let me know she heard it, loud and clear!

I realize it's probably just a difference in culture and social norms. The ladies -- and many of them young enough to be daughters or granddaughters -- mean nothing by it. They probably address all men -- or at least the older ones -- as "Honey" or "Hon." However, to folks of my age and background, such terms of endearment are reserved for one's spouse or, on some occasions, a very young child or grandchild.

Never in a thousand years would I in my right mind address one of these young ladies as Honey or Dear or Sweetheart. If I did, I would fully expect to be slapped. And, if the young ladies didn't slap me, I expect Mrs. Griz just might do it for them.

Mrs. Griz counts it as disrespectful. She trains nurse aides and says the textbooks still say, and students are still taught, never to use such forms of address when they care for the elderly.

Hey, I'm at getting into that elderly classification, so you shouldn't use such forms of address for me!

When I was young, we were taught to use terms like "Ma'am" and "Sir" when addressing our elders or those we didn't know extremely well. When conducting business and serving customers we couldn't address by saying Mister, Missus, or Miss in front of their last names, they were either Ma'am or Sir to my generation. I still use those terms today, even when addressing those much younger, unless I know people well enough to be on a first-name basis.

To be honest with you, I've been called a lot of names before and prefer most of them to being addressed as Honey by a total stranger, even if she isn't bad looking. I've even thought of telling a few of the young ladies who have addressed me as their "Hon" that I am "Sir" to them; but then they'll probably think I'm just a grumpy old man and, just perhaps, that's true.

Randy Moll is the managing editor of the Westside Eagle Observer. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.