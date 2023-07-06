Variety of summer camps available from MCHS

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School is offering several camps through August in the sports of basketball, football, soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling. Dates, times and locations of the camps are as follows:

Youth Football Camp for incoming third- through fourth-grade boys on July 10-12 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium. Registration will be on-site. The price is $20 and can be paid on-site. Each camper will receive instruction from the McDonald County High School football coaching staff as well as a free Mustang Football camp T-shirt. For more information, contact MCHS Head Football Coach Kellen Hoover at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]

Junior High Football Camp for incoming seventh- and eighth-grade boys planning on playing junior high football. The camp will be held July 17-20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium. This is a free camp, and registration will be on-site, and each camper will receive a free Mustang Football Camp T-shirt. Instruction will be given by the McDonald County High School football coaching staff. For more information, contact MCHS Head Football Coach Kellen Hoover at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]

Boys Football Camp for incoming ninth- through 12th-grade boys planning on playing high school football in the fall. All are expected to attend this camp, which will be held July 17-20 and July 24-27 from 8 a.m.-noon each day at Mustang Stadium. For more information, contact MCHS Head Football Coach Kellen Hoover at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]

McDonald County Youth Co-ed Volleyball Camp for incoming third- through fourth-graders. The McDonald County High School and Junior High Volleyball coaching staffs will offer instruction July 24-25 from 9-11 a.m. at Mustang Arena. Cost of the camp is $20 per camper with a T-shirt included in the cost. Register online at https://forms.gle/FUsj1dVAbKCsixt28. For more information, contact MCHS Head Volleyball Coach Logan Grab at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]

McDonald County Youth Co-ed Volleyball Camp for incoming fifth- through sixth-graders. The McDonald County High School and Junior High Volleyball coaching staffs will offer instruction July 24-25 from noon-2 p.m. at Mustang Arena. Cost of the camp is $20 per camper with a T-shirt included in the cost. Register online at https://forms.gle/FUsj1dVAbKCsixt28. For more information, contact MCHS Head Volleyball Coach Logan Grab at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]

McDonald County Youth Wrestling Camp for co-ed youth wrestlers will be hosted by the McDonald County Wrestling Club on July 24-25 from 5-8 p.m. each night at the MCHS Wrestling Room. Registration will be on-site. The cost is $30 per wrestler or $25 for multiple wrestlers from the same household. For more information, contact MCHS Head Wrestling Coach Josh Factor at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]

McDonald County Youth Boys Basketball Camp for incoming players in Kindergarten-eighth grade will be hosted by the McDonald County High School boys basketball coaching staff and MCYBA on July 26-28 at Mustang Arena from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day. The cost is $20 per camper and can be paid on-site. Camp times for each grade are: third and fourth grade from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; fifth and sixth grade from 12:30-2 p.m.; seventh and eighth grade from 2-3:30 p.m.; and kindergarten and second grade from 6-7 p.m. For more information, contact MCHS Head Boys Basketball Coach Brandon Joines at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]

McDonald County Youth Soccer Coaches Clinic for all local coaches. This will be a free clinic on July 29 from 8:30-11 a.m. at Mustang Stadium with instruction from the McDonald County High School soccer coaching staff. For more information, contact MCHS Head Soccer Coach Nathan Haikey at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]

McDonald County Youth Soccer Camp for athletes in kindergarten through eighth grades on Aug. 5 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Mustang Stadium. The cost is $20 and can be paid on-site. A T-shirt is included in the registration cost. For more information, contact MCHS Head Soccer Coach Nathan Haikey at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]

McDonald County Youth Girls Basketball Camp on Aug. 8-10 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each night at Mustang Arena. The camp for third- through fifth-grade girls will take place from 5:30-7 p.m., while the camp for sixth- through eighth-grade girls will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. For more information, contact MCHS Head Girls Basketball Coach Sean Crane via email at [email protected]

McDonald County Youth Softball Camp for incoming third- through sixth-grade girls will be held on Aug. 12 from 9-11 a.m. at Mustang Softball Field. Registration will be on-site and the cost is $20 per athlete and can be paid on-site. A free Mustang Softball Camp T-shirt is included in the registration cost. For more information, contact MCHS Head Softball Coach Heath Alumbaugh at 417-845-3322 or via email at [email protected]