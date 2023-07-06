Summer athletes far removed from the hay fields

Some of my high school summers were spent making spending money in the hayfields of Boone County, Arkansas. As a high schooler, I felt it imperative I have enough money to keep gas in my car's gas tank and hamburgers and french fries in my own tank.

Both never seemed full, so the need for cash was always at the front of my high school mind.

Many of you can relate.

When I got old enough to hit the hayfields, I did, following my older brother's lead.

After many hot hours out in the field tossing square bales up onto a trailer and then unloading them -- and stacking them -- up to the rafters of an equally hot barn, in which it seemed impossible for any air to circulate, we would head to the house, making sure to peel ourselves out of our sweaty jeans, socks, boots and shirts before entering the house.

The loose hay we shook out of our peeled-off clothes sometimes looked to be enough to make another full bale.

Back then, filling barns with square bales was incredibly important for farmers. That's the feed that would get their cows through the winter. It was equally important that a farmer get several cuts off his fields, which meant several opportunities for a crew of us high schoolers to get the cash we needed to put the gas in our cars so we could cruise Sonic on Friday nights in June and July and early August.

Seeing a pasture in the summer these days takes me back to those days and the importance of getting the hay cut, baled and stacked in a prompt fashion.

There was no fooling around about it; delays could cost the farmer lots of money. LOTS of money.

That idea is where we get the phrase: "Make hay while the sun shines."

These days I'm writing stories about high school sports teams and only talking about hay-hauling crews like the old man who walked 10 miles to school -- uphill both ways and in deep snow every day of the school year! I don't know if anyone puts together a hay-hauling crew in the summers anymore, what with the new norm being big round bales, including the machinery that puts them together and stacks them on the trailer and lines them up in the field, complete with a wrap that helps them stay as fresh as possible.

I hope the new process is better for farmers. I know it would be better for my heart and muscles.

But now it's interesting to see how our high school teams have taken the idea of making hay while the sun shines and built it into a summer staple of their workout regime. Just as the summer business of forming your own hay-hauling crew used to keep gas in my car and burgers and milkshakes in my belly, now the summer travel teams circuit, the summer 7-on-7 competitions, and the summer camps and summer leagues are providing valuable experience while building a team's foundation, the same foundation that will provide a strong starting point for a team when it's season officially kicks off as the school year begins.

Summer days are ideal times for getting in more game work, so why not?

Summer jobs like hay hauling and working at an outside lumber yard managed by my dad later in my high school summer days were also beneficial jobs for keeping a young person in shape in preparation for the next football season. Sure, the high school weight room was open throughout the summer, but there was something to be said for staying acclimated to the heat as we counted down the days to football two-a-days, which ran for a couple of weeks prior to the first day of class.

That work, coupled with evening work in the weight room, was an ideal combination.

But now the summers are packed with even more team-related activities than just an open weight room. Yes, the McDonald County teams have been lifting weights; but they've also been competing in 7-on-7 scrimmages, softball summer leagues, wrestling camps and basketball and volleyball days and nights in the gym, just to name a few. These days, the athlete's summer is far more than finding an outside job and stopping by the weight room for a workout -- much more!

These days, athletes are working on their chosen sport -- or sports -- all year long. Yes, there are dead weeks like the one Missouri schools are going through this week. But up until this week -- and then after this week -- the athletes have had and will have plenty of opportunities to hone their skills, get to know their teammates better, and enhance their experience levels in order to be more familiar with their teams, their positions and their sports before the actual season begins.

Freshmen won't be freshmen from an experience standout once their seasons start in the fall or in the spring.

Another result is more opportunities to play on the next level. McDonald County High School has sent many of its athletes to collegiate playing fields after graduating from MCHS over the years, and more so lately, it seems, which is a very, very good thing.

I think it's great for these high school athletes to have these various options for working in their respective sports through the summer. Some are turning it into that previously-mentioned chance to play on the next level. Good for them! For some, it's simply an opportunity to get better at their sports, or even just to be a part of a team experience, to play a game, to just have fun. Good for them, too!

Would I like to see them try their hand at hauling some square bales? Yes, yes, I would! I think that's something everyone needs to experience -- picking up a bale and being surprised by a snake curled up underneath, seeing how high you can toss a bale (with and without a boost from your knee), finding out at the end of the day how much hay you've collected in your boots and, at when the hay is finally in the barn and the field cleared, how much of a check you've collected.

But I'm also glad they have these new and various opportunities to grow in the sports they love. That's good for them, too.

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader and sports writer for the McDonald County Press. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.